Passenger dies following injuries sustained in crash on I-15 SB MM 248

Friday May 15, 2020

At about 1700 hours on Thursday, May 14th, 2020, the driver of a Lincoln sedan entered southbound I-15 from 800 South in Payson. They began to drift left, swerved back to the right, then swerved hard left, going into the far left lane. Their sedan was struck directly in the driver side by a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. The sedan spun and additionally struck a minivan during the spin. Following the spin, the sedan came to rest on the left shoulder. On scene, initially the elderly couple in the Lincoln were upgraded in the severity of their conditions with what were believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries. After crews removed the minivan, that ended up attaching itself to the Lincoln sedan during the collision, 1st responders discovered that the elderly couple occupying the Lincoln both had their respective conditions deteriorate to now being life threatening. Troopers later learned that the passenger in the Lincoln sedan, John C. Evans, age 74 of Mt. Pleasant, succumbed to his injuries at 1917 hours on May 14th, 2020.

