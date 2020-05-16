Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: June 05, 2007 NYSDOT: $9.6 Million to Repair Intersate 390 from Sonyea to Dansville, Livingston County To Improve Pavement Conditions in Southern Livingston County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Kevin O’Buckley today announced that a $9.6 million contract has been awarded to Keeler Construction of Albion to overlay an 8-mile section of Interstate 390 between Exit 5 (Northern Dansville- Rte. 36) and Exit 6 (Sonyea- Rte. 36) in the towns of West Sparta, Groveland and North Dansville in Livingston County. “Under Governor Spitzer’s leadership, NYSDOT is committed to improving the roadways throughout New York State,” Regional Director O’Buckley said. “The improvements to Interstate 390 will greatly improve the surface condition of the road that is heavily traveled by people traveling between the Rochester area and the Southern Tier.” The existing four-lane divided highway made of concrete will be treated with a two course asphalt overlay. The bridge decks within the project limits will be resurfaced. Improvements to the bridge railings will be made as necessary. The storm drains, up-graded guide rail, pavement markings and signs will be replaced. Rumble strips will be installed along the edge of the pavement to alert motorists if the vehicle drifts towards the side. Reflective pavement markings that will not interfere with snowplow operations will be included in this project. In addition, two brand new, paved median crossovers will be built for maintenance and emergency personnel to cross the expressway. Workers will mobilize within the next couple days to begin setting up the work zone with numerous signs and installing a temporary signal light at the on Rte. 36 at the Sonyea interchange. “Upgrades to I390 are very much needed and welcome,” New York State Senator Cathy Young said. “The Legislature successfully fought for road funding because it is important to our update economy and quality of life. I commend the New York State Department of Transportation for their attention to this matter.” This project will require an offsite detour of I-390 southbound traffic, between Exit 6 (Sonyea) and Exit 5 (Dansville). Southbound traffic on I-390 will be directed to exit the expressway at Exit 6, and travel State Route 36 south, to re-enter I-390 at Exit 5 (Dansville). Detour signs will be posted. Temporary median crossovers will be constructed, one just south of Exit 5, and one just south of Exit 6, to divert I-390 northbound traffic to the I-390 southbound roadway, while the I-390 northbound roadway is rehabilitated. When the northbound roadway is completed, the I-390 northbound traffic will be returned to the northbound roadway. The I-390 southbound roadway will then be rehabilitated before the I-390 southbound traffic detour is removed. “As someone who frequently travels this section of highway, I am very pleased that it is being rehabilitated this year,” said New York State Assemblyman Daniel J. Burling. “There are many motorists who travel this roadway every day who will benefit from improved and safer road conditions. The residents who live along the highway will also benefit from reduced noise pollution. I look forward to this project being completed and the long term benefit that it will have to the overall community,” concluded Burling. The project is slated to be complete in November 2007. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone at reduced speeds for their safety and for the safety of the construction workers. Daily traffic reports can be accessed at www.travelinfony.com.

