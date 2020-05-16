Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: June 07, 2007 Public Meeting for the Proposed Long Island Truck Rail Inter Modal Facility (LITRIM) Set for Tuesday, June 19, 2007 The New York State Department of Transportation, (DOT) Region 10, Long Island, will host an open forum public hearing on Tuesday, June 19, 2007 for the proposed Long Island Truck Rail Inter Modal Facility (LITRIM) in the Town of Islip, Suffolk County. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend this information session to provide input on this proposed transportation safety and economic development project. The June 19, 2007 meeting is being held at the Brentwood North Middle School at 350 Wicks Road (LIE exit 53) between 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm, with the formal comment session beginning at 7:00 pm. Proposed site and associated truck access roadway improvement plans for the LITRIM facility along with other related project information will be available for review. In addition, DOT engineers and representatives will be present throughout the evening to answer questions and discuss project issues with the public including economic, safety, environmental, and access aspects of the project. The proposed LITRIM project is being advanced to enhance the use of rail to deliver Long Island’s goods to approximately 2.8 million people. The DOT project was launched as the result of a feasibility study which was guided by a 28-member coordinating committee, then developed in cooperation with a 55-member Stakeholders Working Group. Currently one (1) percent of freight delivered to Long Island is handled by rail compared to a national average of 15 percent. One of the LITRIM’s primary design priorities is to provide economic and efficient access for local trucks to and from the site with the least impact on the surrounding area. Features of the proposed facility include: minimal impact to communities (the nearest residence is ¼ mile from the site); lift operations to transfer containers to/from rail to truck; security gate at the facility entrance; plantings and landscaping to improve aesthetics, and perimeter security. The LITRIM site of the former Pilgrim State Hospital was selected based on its direct access to the LIRR; accessibility to the Long Island Expressway; its central L.I. location that avoids residential areas; and the availability of State-owned property. It is expected that construction of the road improvements will proceed prior to the construction of the rail facility. Deliveries of freight will generally occur during off-peak commuter hours when LIRR track is available for cargo. Views concerning the proposed design plans and environmental assessment may be provided through either oral or written statements. Comments may be recorded privately by a public stenographer at the information session, anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. In addition, beginning at 7:00 p.m., there will be an opportunity to make public statements at a formal comment session. The facility is handicapped accessible and language translators will be available. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system, or other accommodations should contact the DOT as soon as possible at (631) 952- 6654. Anyone who has questions about the project but is unable to attend the Public Hearing should mail their comments to: The LITRIM Project Team NYS Department of Transportation Region 10 Long Island 250 Veterans Memorial Highway Hauppauge, New York 11788 Project Identification Number: 0339.12 and 0339.13 This public hearing is part of the DOT’s continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the public’s input in the development of transportation projects in order to ensure that the completed project meets the DOT’s engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community. Additional project information is available at www.longislandintermodal.com ###

