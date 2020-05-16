Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: June 07, 2007 Public Transportation Safety Board Grants Safety Award Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Recognized for “Professional Passenger” Plan New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn, chair of the Public Transportation Safety Board (PTSB), today announced that the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) has received the 2007 Senator Norman J. Levy Public Transportation Bus Safety Award. The award was presented today at the State Public Transportation Conference in the City of Rochester, Monroe County. "Providing safe, efficient choices for public transit is essential to maintaining mobility in regions across New York State," Commissioner Glynn said. "By implementing the "professional passenger" program, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is increasing safety awareness and generating a more cautious atmosphere for their passengers." NFTA was selected for the award based on their new public safety education initiative. The program was developed in an effort to educate the valued riding public, and in turn reduce passenger incidents. Adverse passenger actions were identified and the concept of a "professional passenger" was promoted through advertising and automated bus announcement recordings. In addition, bus operators assisted in coaching the "professional passenger." The Public Transportation Safety Award program was initiated by the PTSB in 1996 to recognize both individuals and public transportation systems who have demonstrated excellence in developing and promoting safety initiatives for their systems. Categories in which public transportation systems can be nominated include leadership in transit safety, excellence in transit safety, and transit system safety. The award is named after late State Senator Norman J. Levy, chairman of the Senate’s transportation committee and author of legislation establishing the PTSB. In addition to the PTSB, both the Bus Association of New York and the New York State Public Transit Association sponsor the award. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is a multimodal entity focusing on providing high quality, cost-effective air, bus, rail and water transportation services in the Buffalo-Niagara region.

