Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: June 15, 2007 NYSDOT Announces Completion Of Troup Howell Bridge New Triple Steel Arches Become Rochester Landmark New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced that highway construction will be completed and all travel lanes will be opened on the new Interstate 490 bridge over the Genesee River, locally known as the Troup-Howell Bridge, in downtown Rochester, Monroe County. The $37 million project, which began in April 2004, and will be finished by Monday, June 18, 2007, represents the third of four phases of the Western Gateway Project, a plan to improve Interstate 490 between the Erie Canal west of Rochester and the Genesee River. "The state-of-the-art bridge we are showcasing today provides a magnificent passage over the Genesee River and a stunning backdrop to the skyline of Rochester," Commissioner Glynn said. "Under Governor Spitzer’s leadership we are revitalizing Rochester’s transportation infrastructure and helping transform this extraordinary city to attract new investment and maintain its image as a center of world-class technological development." Formerly an eight-span bridge, the Troup-Howell was replaced with a three-member steel arch structure measuring 433 feet in length with arches rising 70 feet above the road surface. The underside of the bridge features new pedestrian facilities including walkways and a riverside overlook area that connects to existing pedestrian walkways leading to the Genesee River waterfront. Decorative lighting shining up the cables adds to the structure’s aesthetic appeal. A new on-ramp from Byron Street was constructed as part of the project. City of Rochester Mayor Robert J. Duffy said, "More than just a technological marvel, this bridge represents our identity as 'One City. One Rochester.' The arch is a beautiful symbol of Rochester’s desire to connect and unify people and ideas. So much so, that we have asked the Legislature to officially rename the bridge as the Frederick Douglass - Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge. On behalf of our citizens, I offer congratulations to the NYSDOT for their outstanding work and for their inclusion of neighborhoods and local companies on the project. I would also like to thank Governor Spitzer, David Gantt as Chairman of the Transportation Committee and the rest of our state delegation. We look forward to officially opening the bridge early next month with a special dedication ceremony." New York State Senator Joe Robach said, "I was very happy to work with Mayor Duffy and the State Department of Transportation to support the completion of this important bridge project. This new bridge was a much needed improvement to Rochester’s transportation system and it serves as an attractive aesthetic focal point for both residents and visitors to our great city." New York State Assemblyman David F. Gantt said, "To Governor Spitzer, state DOT Commissioner Glynn, Mayor Duffy and all the workers who brought this new bridge to fruition, thank you for creating such a beautiful new landmark for our community. It captures our spirit and, when renamed next month, will visibly link our storied past with our dynamic future." The fourth and final phase of the Western Gateway Project will begin in July 2007 and is expected to be finished by December 2009. The $39 million project will include repaving Interstate 490 between the Erie Canal and Genesee River, as well as replacing or rehabilitating 14 bridges along the corridor. New lighting and concrete barriers will be added to the center median and median shoulders will be widened. Additional noise walls will be built and drainage will be improved throughout the corridor. In 2004, the first year of construction, foundations for the new bridge were built underneath the former structure and the new on-ramp to Interstate 490 eastbound from Byron Street in the South Wedge Neighborhood was constructed. During the second year of construction, steel arches were erected and spans on each side of the river were constructed. In the third year, the floor system over the Genesee River and the cables were assembled. Approach structures and pedestrian amenities were finished in late 2006. In 2007, final work to complete the bridge deck over the Genesee River was performed. All lanes are now open to traffic, but landscaping and general site cleanup will continue through the end of June. Progress photos and more information can be obtained at www.trouphowellbridge.com This project is one of four designed to enhance the Western Gateway. Other work includes the completed $9.5 million rehabilitation of the Ames, Child and Saxton St. highway bridges over I-490; completion of a $3 million contract to install hardware to manage traffic remotely; and the upcoming contract to rehabilitate the I-490 mainline between the Erie Canal and the Genesee River, which will begin next month. Additional information can be obtained on-line by visiting www.490gateway.com

