Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: June 28, 2007 NYSDOT Helps Restore Roads In Flood Ravaged Region State Crews Focus on Holiday Brook and Berry Brook Roads in Delaware County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today applauded department personnel for their hard work and dedication following a recent flash flood that devastated municipal roads and bridges in the Towns of Colchester and Andes in Delaware County. The June 19, 2007 flood caused major damage to many county and town roads, and NYSDOT staff is currently working with local forces, state agencies, and the National Guard to reopen roads that have been closed to traffic. "The people of these towns have suffered severe loss, including being cut off from travel and emergency service vehicles, which is why Department of Transportation staff is working tirelessly to restore these roadways for safe use," Commissioner Glynn said. "Under Governor Eliot Spitzer’s leadership, the Department of Transportation is committed to partnering with localities and other State agencies to restore mobility to this area as quickly as possible." Since the flooding occurred, the Department of Transportation has worked closely with officials in Delaware and Sullivan counties, the Towns of Colchester and Andes, and surrounding towns to assess damage and make emergency repairs to municipally-owned roads and bridges. · Flash flooding occurred in this area on the evening of June 19, after six to eight inches of rain fell in a matter of hours. · NYSDOT personnel were dispatched Wednesday, June 20, to assist with flood cleanup. · While no major damage was sustained to state routes, NYSDOT responded to the disaster by mobilizing forces to assist local municipalities in recovery efforts. · Department of Transportation staff are using their knowledge and experience to coordinate the activities of all partners involved in re-establishing the area’s transportation infrastructure. · The department has been charged with restoring roads to a safe and passable condition to allow access to private home owners and emergency vehicles. This may include reestablishing washed out culverts and roads, building detours, filling washed-out road shoulders, stabilizing roadways to prevent further erosion, returning creeks and streams to their original locations, and cleaning up debris. · At some locations, the department and its partners have filled washouts as large as 15 feet deep and one hundred feet long. · A total of 69 regional NYSDOT employees – including bridge inspection teams, field staff, equipment support staff, and emergency operations staff – have been deployed to assist in restoration efforts. · An additional 15 NYSDOT employees from around the State have been reassigned to this area or are working remotely to support these efforts. · NYSDOT currently has 38 pieces of equipment deployed and has rented an additional four pieces of equipment, including Variable Message Signs (VMS), large dump trucks, four wheel drive trucks, bull dozers, and excavators. · The National Guard has supplied NYSDOT with many pieces of equipment, including additional bull dozers. · NYSDOT staff is concentrating on restoring service to Holiday Brook and Berry Brook Roads, which are now only passable for emergency vehicles. · On Monday, June 25, after touring the devastated area, Governor Eliot Spitzer made a formal request to declare the region a federal disaster area. · Based on Governor Spitzer’s emergency designation, NYSDOT has made a formal request to the Federal Highway Administration for Emergency Relief funds. · NYSDOT has been working and will continue to work in cooperation with the National Guard, New York State Thruway Authority, New York State Canal Corp., Department of Environmental Conservation, State Emergency Management Office, State Police, and local governments to help clean up and restore essential services to the area.