Contact: Joshua Ribakove, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: June 11, 2007 Public Hearing To Be Held June 20, Town Of Stony Point, Rockland County Hearing Focuses on Route 9W Farley Bridge Replacement Project The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed replacement of the James A. Farley Memorial Bridge, which carries Route 9W over Cedar Pond Brook. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 20, 2007, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the James A. Farley Middle School, 140 Route 210, Stony Point, NY. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain comments on the proposed project from affected individuals, community and business groups, government officials, and local agencies. This hearing is part of the continuing efforts by NYSDOT and the Federal Highway Administration to encourage public input into the development of transportation projects. NYSDOT is specifically soliciting comments on the project alternatives and on the project's social, economic, and environmental effects. The public hearing will be held in an open forum format with displays and information tables staffed by NYSDOT representatives familiar with the project. Information, and the opportunity for the public to submit written or oral comments, in confidence if desired, will be available at any time within the above stated time period. Further information on the project may be obtained from the Office of the Regional Director, New York State Department of Transportation, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Written comments on the project postmarked before July 6, 2007 will be made part of the hearing record.