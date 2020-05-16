Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: July 02, 2007 NYSDOT And Time Warner Announce New Traffic Channel Digital Channel 511 Shows Real-Time Capital Region Traffic Conditions New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced the launch of a new traffic channel on Time Warner Digital Cable. "Traffic Now," on digital channel 511, shows real-time images from NYSDOT cameras at 16 high-traffic locations throughout the Capital District in a continuous loop, providing viewers with public access to instant traffic information. "We are pleased to partner with Time Warner Cable in the Capital District to be one of the first in the nation to provide the public with a dedicated traffic information channel," Commissioner Glynn said. "Under the leadership of Governor Eliot Spitzer, the department continues to apply state-of-the-art technology in innovative ways, with the goal of improving transportation operations and safety for all motorists in New York State." Programming on "Traffic Now" consists of continuous live feeds from up to 16 NYSDOT traffic cameras located strategically throughout the Capital District. Views change from camera to camera every eight seconds. This channel is currently available to 135,000 digital subscribers in the Capital District, as far west as Herkimer County, north to Essex County, and to Berkshire County and Northern Columbia County along the New York/Vermont border. NYSDOT will continue to work with Time Warner Cable to enhance the travel information offerings and distribution capabilities of its system. Mark Loreno, Acting President for Time Warner Cable’s Albany Division said "Time Warner Cable is grateful to have had the opportunity to work with New York State on this unique initiative. Channel 511 provides a convenient destination for Digital Cable customers to get current traffic information when they need it." This service is part of the department’s overall initiative to bring more live travel information to the public. It is in addition to NYSDOT’s travel Web site, www.travelinfony.com , which provides up-to-the-minute information on traffic conditions, congestion, accident locations, road closures, detours and weather. Development of "Traffic Now" comes as the Department of Transportation prepares for statewide deployment of a 511 Travel Information Service. When complete, New York’s 511 program will distribute travel information to the public via telephone and other electronic means, including e-mail, Internet, hand held/mobile devices, and in-vehicle devices. About Time Warner Cable Time Warner Cable owns and manages cable systems passing approximately 26 million homes in 33 states. Headquartered in New York City, Time Warner Cable has 14.7 million customers for its various products, including video, high-speed data and residential telephone. This includes approximately 13.4 million basic video subscribers and more than 6.5 million customers who purchase more than one product. Time Warner Cable includes some of the most technologically advanced and best-clustered cable systems in the country, with nearly 85 percent of the Company’s customers located in five geographic regions: New York, Texas, Ohio, the Carolinas and southern California. It is the largest cable provider in the nation’s two largest cities, Los Angeles and New York. Leveraging its leadership in innovation and quality customer care, Time Warner Cable delivers advanced products and services such as video-on-demand, high-definition television, digital video recorders, high-speed data and Digital Phone. ###