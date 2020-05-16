Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: July 03, 2007 NYSDOT: Repair Project To Begin On Interstate-490 Western Gateway $36 Million Project Will Improve Pavement Conditions From I-390 to Genesee River New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced that a $36 million contract has been awarded to Sealand Construction of Rush, Monroe County, to rehabilitate a 3.5-mile section of Interstate 490 between the new arch bridge over the Genesee River and the bridge spanning the Erie Canal, located just east of the Interstate 390 interchange in the City of Rochester, Monroe County. "The project to improve Interstate 490 is the fourth and final contract undertaken by NYSDOT aimed at improving the Western Gateway serving Rochester commuters and visitors from the west," Commissioner Glynn said. "Under Governor Spitzer’s leadership, NYSDOT is committed to improving the condition of the Interstate system throughout New York State." The existing six-lane divided highway is separated into two sections. The western portion, between the Erie Canal bridge and the Inner Loop, was constructed with concrete. It will be broken up and recycled into base material. The base will then be paved with an 8 inch asphalt overlay. The eastern asphalt section, between the Inner Loop and the Genesee River, will be deep milled and paved with a 4 inch overlay of asphalt. All interchange ramps within the project limits will be rehabilitated as necessary. A fourth westbound travel lane will be built for motorists exiting at Ames Street. A new on-ramp to I-490 eastbound from Boys Club Place will be built west of the existing on-ramp at Plymouth Avenue. The additional on-ramp will give motorists a longer acceleration lane and more confidence to merge into traffic. Additionally, the bridge that carries I-490 over Mt. Read Boulevard will be replaced, and the condition of 11 other structures will be improved with various treatments. Noise walls will be constructed between Ames Street and Mt. Read Boulevard. Existing center guide rail will be replaced with concrete barrier to reduce the risk of crossover accidents and median shoulders will be widened to provide a safer recovery area for disabled vehicles. A Vehicle Detection System will be installed along the roadway that will measure vehicle speeds and traffic volumes along the corridor for purposes of traffic control. Two additional electronic message boards will be added as part of the project to help manage traffic. Additional closed circuit television cameras will be installed to expand traffic monitoring coverage. New York State Senator Joe Robach said, "Major infrastructure improvements such as this are critical to our local economy and for ensuring a safe and efficient transportation system for the residents of our community. I will continue to work with the Governor and our local delegation to make sure Rochester receives these much needed upgrades to our area bridges and roadways." New York State Assemblyman David Gantt said, "This project is vital to meeting the current and future needs of leisure, commuter and commercial traffic on Rochester's Westside. The project's long-term benefits will certainly exceed the short-term inconvenience that travelers may experience over the next two years." Rochester Mayor Robert J. Duffy said, "The continued enhancement to our City's infrastructure, particularly the I-490 Western Gateway, moves us closer to our vision of being the best mid-sized city the U.S. in which to live, raise a family, visit and grow a business. I would like to thank the NYSDOT, Chairman of the Assembly Transportation Committee, David Gantt and the rest of our city's delegation for supporting these essential improvements." Road work is slated to begin this month, with all work scheduled to be completed by December 2009. During the first year, road workers will be preparing the roadway for construction by strengthening shoulders and constructing median crossovers. Crews will also begin constructing noise walls, the new ramp from Boys Club Place and work on the Plymouth Avenue bridge over I-490. Long term lane and shoulder closures will be in effect between I-390 and the Inner Loop. The left lane will be closed in both directions to remove the curbed median and install temporary concrete barrier. Traffic on Plymouth Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction. In 2008, the westbound travel lanes will be under construction, including the north half of the bridge over Mt. Read Boulevard. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction and shifted to the eastbound lanes between I-390 and Grape Street. Work on the section of I-490 between the Inner Loop and the Genesee River may also begin and last through project completion. Travel lanes will be temporarily closed. Select ramps will be closed and detours will be posted. In 2009, the eastbound travel lanes will be under construction, including the south half of the bridge over Mt. Read Boulevard. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction and shifted to the westbound lanes between I-390 and Grape Street. Select entrance/exit ramps on I-490 between the median crossovers will be closed. Detours will be posted. For more information about the project schedule and travel impacts, visit the project website at www.490gateway.com . Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone at reduced speeds for their safety and for the safety of the construction workers. Daily traffic reports can be accessed at www.travelinfony.com . ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.