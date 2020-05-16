Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: July 10, 2007 NYSDOT Announces Travel Time Signs In Staten Island Pilot Project First in a Statewide Rollout New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced that travel time information signs will be unveiled along the Staten Island Expressway in time for the morning commute on Wednesday, July 11, 2007. Part of the growing Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) network in New York City, these signs are the first being put into operation by NYSDOT, displaying real-time estimates of travel times between common destinations. "The Staten Island Expressway is a critical travel corridor in New York City and the region," Commissioner Glynn said. "Projects such as this one place more information into motorists’ hands for a modest cost, enhancing route selection and increasing the efficiency of the overall highway network, key objectives of the Department under the leadership of Governor Eliot Spitzer." The project places two recently-installed blue roadside signs into service. Motorists heading westbound from the Verrazano Narrows Bridge will see a sign at Hylan Boulevard displaying estimated travel times to Bradley Avenue, the Goethals Bridge and the Outerbridge Crossing. Eastbound travelers coming from the Goethals Bridge and West Shore Expressway (Route 440) will see a sign at South Avenue with estimated travel times to Bradley Avenue, Clove Road and the Verrazano Narrows Bridge. Travel time estimates will be updated on the signs once every minute. New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Sadik-Khan said, "As part of our ongoing efforts to limit traffic congestion, this project uses technology to provide information and empower motorists. This important Mayor’s Transportation Task Force initiative will help drivers make better informed decisions." Travel times will be computed based on information collected from E-ZPass readers installed at various locations along the highway. Vehicles equipped with E-ZPass tags are detected by readers, which record the amount of time it takes for a vehicle to pass each reader and calculates estimated travel times. In order to protect travelers’ privacy, E-ZPass tag identification is encrypted and deleted immediately after a vehicle passes the last reader. Individual vehicle information is never made available to the Department. The information is also used for traffic management purposes, including determining the best times for construction-related lane closures, planning for future road improvements, and best locations for installation of traffic cameras. This measure is part of the Department of Transportation’s overall initiative to bring more live, real-time travel information to the public and is the first time NYSDOT is supplying the public with information in this manner. This will be a valuable tool for helping motorists and commercial vehicles avoid congested roadways and improving traffic operations on regional highways. The cost for this project is $170,000. Additional signs will soon be placed into service on critical routes on Long Island. Based on the results of these pilot projects, the Department is anticipating expanding the Travel Time systems into other areas of the state, including the Albany and Buffalo metro regions. ###

