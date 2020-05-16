Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: August 23, 2007 NYSDOT Hosts Public Meeting for Resurfacing of Route 28, Oneida and Herkimer Counties Project Scheduled in the Towns of Forestport and Webb The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a Public Information Meeting to discuss the proposed pavement project on State Route 28 in the Towns of Forestport and Webb, Oneida and Herkimer Counties. The meeting will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2007 at 7:00 PM at the Woodgate Fire House, located at 12245 State Route 28, Woodgate, New York. Department engineers and real estate representatives will be available at 6:30 PM for participants who may have questions prior to the start of the formal public information meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public, local businesses and elected officials with information regarding the preliminary plans which have been prepared for the proposed project. The plans will be available for inspection at the meeting. The proposed project will resurface and/or reconstruct approximately 11 miles of State Route 28 beginning approximately four and one-half miles north of Alder Creek in the Town of Forestport (Oneida County) and ending at the southern limit of the bridge over the Middle Branch of the Moose River in McKeever in the Town of Webb (Herkimer County). The project is currently scheduled for construction in 2009 at an estimated cost of $6.8 million. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their views concerning the economic and social effects of the design plans, their impact on the environment and their consistency with the goals and objectives of such planning as has been promulgated by the community. Persons may file written statements and other exhibits in place of or in addition to oral statements made at the public information meeting. Written statements may be submitted at the meeting or mailed to the Office of the Regional Design Engineer at 207 Genesee Street, Utica, New York 13501. #####