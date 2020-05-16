State Fair Traffic Management Goes Hi-Tech

From traffic cameras to E-ZPass parking to real-time updates on road conditions delivered to cell phones, visitors to this year’s New York State Fair will benefit from an array of hi-tech devices brought together by State agencies to enhance the public’s fair-going experience.

Officials from the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), New York State Police, New York State Thruway Authority and New York State Fair joined today to announce a number of new transportation initiatives that will be utilized to help make attending the Fair a fun-filled time for one and all. The Fair runs August 23 to September 3.

NYSDOT Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn said, "We are pleased to be partnering with the State Fair, State Police and Thruway Authority in this cooperative effort to upgrade traffic operations for the Great New York State Fair. Under the leadership of Governor Eliot Spitzer, State Fair visitors will benefit from the latest traffic operations knowledge and technology. An unprecedented interagency effort has been directed to the goal of improving the State Fair experience for local motorists and visitors who will be coming to Syracuse for this year’s Fair."

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Preston L. Felton said, "This collaborative effort in utilizing 21st century technology will reduce time in traffic and parking lots, and will greatly enhance the fair-going experience for families attending this year’s New York State Fair."

State Agriculture Commissioner Patrick Hooker said, "Over the years, The State Fair has been very fortunate to have the support and cooperation of many State and local agencies. Although the Fair is actually a division of the State Department of Agriculture and Markets, we depend on the hard working men and women of the State Police, Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority to make the Fair a fun and safe experience for our one million fairgoers."

Thruway Authority Executive Director Michael R. Fleischer said, "The Thruway Authority, partnering with the Department of Transportation, State Police and the State Fair, is pleased to provide motorists with an improved network of traffic operations for this year’s State Fair. As part of its pilot project with DOT, the Authority will expand its free TRANSalerts service to include interstates and major connections in close proximity to the Thruway in the Syracuse area to provide fairgoers with seamless, up-to-date travel information at a time and location in which they can make informed travel decisions."

New York State Fair Director Dan O'Hara said, "Because of the initiative of the State Police in recommending the installation of E-ZPass Plus and a cooperative effort on the part of the New York State Department of Transportation, the New York State Thruway Authority and the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (CENTRO), our fairgoers will have easy access to Fair parking and, therefore, will have a more enjoyable experience at the 161st edition of the Great New York State Fair."

Specific initiatives announced that will help mitigate the significant traffic impacts expected from the high number of motorists who converge on Syracuse to attend the State Fair include:

- NYSDOT’s Mobile Command Vehicle will be located at the State Fair and will function as an on-site Traffic Management Center for the 12-day event. Operators will be in direct communication with State Police and parking management at the Fair and will be able to monitor traffic conditions constantly and take immediate actions to resolve problems;

- Fairgoers will be able to pay for parking at the State Fair using E-ZPass Plus. Existing E-ZPass customers, having a private or business account with a credit card attached to the account, are already enrolled and eligible for E-ZPass Plus. This is a first-time-ever application of E-ZPass technology for parking fee collection at a special event like the New York State Fair. The $5 parking fee will be charged to the account holder’s E-ZPass account. Customers must have E-ZPass Plus to pay for parking at the New York State Fair. If customers wish to upgrade their account to include E-ZPass Plus they can log into their account on line and make the addition. If customers don't have access to a computer they can call 1-800-333-TOLL (8655) or visit any of the E-ZPass Service Centers to add E-ZPass Plus to their account;

- Images from five traffic cameras will be available to the public on a New York State Fair Traffic Information web page (www.nysfair.org/traffic), along with traffic alerts, special event alerts and local weather information;

- NYSDOT will deploy two Highway Emergency Local Patrol (HELP) trucks on area highways for the 12 days of the State Fair. These vehicles operate to help reduce congestion on area highways, decrease motorist delay and increase motorist’s safety by providing emergency roadside service to disabled vehicles. This is a free service that has been extremely successful in other parts of New York State and is being brought to the Syracuse area for the first time for this year’s Fair;

- As traffic conditions change and conditions warrant, free TRANSalerts for major unscheduled incidents on interstates and major routes within the Thruway Corridor in the Syracuse metropolitan area will also be issued to subscribers to allow visitors to the New York State Fair to make important travel decisions and to avoid any unnecessary delays.

Since August 2006, the Thruway Authority has offered free TRANSalerts to its customers via email or text messaging* to inform them of major unscheduled incidents that may affect their travel on the Thruway. To date, nearly 4,000 customers have subscribed to the free service. To sign up for the TRANSalert service, customers can visit the Thruway Authority’s website at www.nysthruway.gov/tas/ ;

(Fees for text messages may apply depending on the subscriber's text messaging provider. Customers are encouraged to contact their mobile service providers to find out how text messaging works with their personal mobile devices.)

- Throughout the Fair, a team from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York will be conducting traffic counts and analyzing vehicle movements and will make recommendations on future improvements; and

- A network of portable systems and devices, including Variable Message Signs (VMS) and Highway Advisory Radio (HAR), will be employed to communicate with drivers and will be controlled by operators in the Mobile Command Vehicle.

