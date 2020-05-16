Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: August 16, 2007 NYSDOT Announces Federal Bus Funding Recipients $7.9 Million Will Help Purchase Buses for Elderly and Disabled New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced the submission of 99 recommendations to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for more than $7.9 million in federal funds to purchase buses that will provide transportation services to the elderly and disabled. "Bus service is often the only means of travel for senior and disabled citizens," Commissioner Glynn said. "That is why it is so important that the Department of Transportation, under the leadership of Governor Eliot Spitzer, administers these federal grants to provide for essential transportation services to those most in need across New York State." Funding is provided through the FTA’s Section 5310 program, administered by NYSDOT since 1974. The program has provided more than $154 million in aid to 1,100 grantees across the state, which run more than 4.6 million trips annually. Program funds cover 80 percent of the cost of buses for accepted applicants. Grantees are required to contribute the remaining 20 percent. In anticipation of program approval, NYSDOT has notified the recommended applicants of their estimated grants, pending ultimate approval from the FTA. This $7.9 million investment of federal aid will support an almost $10 million investment in bus transportation services statewide. The program is open to private, non-profit organizations incorporated within New York State, and public bodies in rural counties that certify no non-profit corporations are readily available to provide services to the elderly and disabled. Applications for funding are commonly distributed at the beginning of each calendar year. Completed applications are reviewed by NYSDOT, the State Departments of State, Health and Education, the State Offices for the Aging, Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities, the Office of the Advocate for Persons with Disabilities and, in communities where applicable, by one of the 12 Metropolitan Planning Organizations across the State. Applications accepted by the State of New York are submitted to the FTA for final approval, expected this fall. Buses will be ordered this fall and deliveries are expected to begin before the end of 2007. In order to maintain the integrity of the program, recipients of funding are required to submit semi-annual reports demonstrating that vehicles are being used for their intended purpose. NYSDOT officials also conduct site visits to ensure appropriate vehicle use. A list of successful applicants and estimated amount of funding follows. Capital Region: · Center for Disability Services, Inc., Albany County, $245,673 for four vehicles; · Colonie Senior Service Centers, Inc., Albany County, $28,540 for one vehicle; · Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc., Albany County, $30,508 for one vehicle; · Senior Service Centers of the Albany Area, Inc., Albany County, $28,145 for one vehicle; · Saratoga Bridges NYSARC, Inc., Saratoga County, $87,007 for one vehicle; · Schenectady County Chapter NYSARC, Schenectady County, $71,638 for two vehicles; · Senior Care Connection d/b/a Eddy Senior Care, Schenectady County, $61,540 for two vehicles; · Community, Work, and Independence, Inc. d/b/a Transit Connection, Warren County, $109,048 for three vehicles; · Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Warren County, $28,540 for one vehicle; · Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc., Washington County, $28,540 for one vehicle; · Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club, Inc., Essex County, $35,888 for one vehicle; and · Town of Wilmington, Essex County, $25,452 for one vehicle. Mohawk Valley: · Fulton County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Fulton County, $72,881 for two vehicles; · Folts Homes, Inc., Herkimer County, $56,793 for two vehicles; · Herkimer County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Herkimer County, $258,026 for three vehicles; · Kuyahoora Community Outreach, Inc., Herkimer County, $28,396 for one vehicle; · Mohawk Valley Nursing Home, Inc., Herkimer County, $56,793 for two vehicles; · Madison Cortland Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Madison County, $207,250 for three vehicles; · Montgomery County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Montgomery County, $72,516 for two vehicles; · Lutheran Care, Oneida County, $61,416 for two vehicles; · Presbyterian Home for Central NY, Oneida County, $61,745 for two vehicles; · Senior Network Health LLC, Oneida County, $31,774 for one vehicle; · St. Luke’s Home, Oneida County, $66,688 for two vehicles; · Oneida-Lewis Chapter NYSARC, Oneida County, $168,122 for two vehicles; and · Upstate Cerebral Palsy, Oneida County, $28,288 for one vehicle. Central New York: · Transportation Project for Cayuga County, Inc., Cayuga County, $58,996 for two vehicles; · United Cerebral Palsy Association of Cayuga County, Inc., Cayuga County, $57,080 for two vehicles; · Loretto Independent Living Services, Onondaga County, $96,770 for three vehicles; · St. Camillus Health and Rehabilitation Center, Onondaga County, $60,056 for two vehicles; · Oswego County Opportunities, Inc., Oswego County, $108,012 for three vehicles; · Seneca-Cayuga County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Seneca County, $95,935 for three vehicles; and · Gadabout Transportation Services, Inc., Tompkins County, $59,248 for two vehicles. Greater Rochester: · Genesee County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Genesee County, $65,016 for two vehicles; · Livingston/Wyoming Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Livingston County, $145,641 for four vehicles; · Continuing Development Services, Inc., Monroe County, $65,563 for two vehicles; · Lifetime Assistance, Inc., Monroe County, $65,563 for two vehicles; · Medical Motor Service of Rochester and Monroe County, Inc., Monroe County, $98,344 for three vehicles; · Rochester Rehabilitation Center, Inc., Monroe County, $28,145 for one vehicle; · Monroe County NYSARC, Inc., Monroe County, $84,436 for three vehicles; · Geneva Nursing Home, Inc. / Living Centers at Geneva, Ontario County, $30,708 for one vehicle; · Lakeview Mental Health Services, Inc., Ontario County, $60,904 for two vehicles; · Ontario County NYSARC d/b/a Finger Lakes Bus Service, Inc., Ontario County, $97,591 for three vehicles; and · Orleans Community Action Committee, Inc., Orleans County, $36,258 for one vehicle. Western New York: · Chautauqua County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Chautauqua County, $146,128 for four vehicles; · TEAM Services, Inc., Chautauqua County, $35,980 for one vehicle; · Cattaraugus Rehabilitation Center, Inc., Cattaraugus County, $84,107 for one vehicle; · The Rehabilitation Center, Cattaraugus County, $81,331 for one vehicle; · The Dale Association, Inc., Niagara County, $35,295 for one vehicle; · Amherst Senior Transportation Services, Inc., Erie County, $28,396 for one vehicle; · Aspire of Western New York, Inc., Erie County, $129,088 for four vehicles; · Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc., Erie County, $114,732 for four vehicles; · Erie County Chapter NYSARC, Inc. / Heritage Centers, Erie County, $121,331 for four vehicles; · Heritage Christian Services, Inc., Erie County, $56,936 for two vehicles; · People, Inc., Erie County, $28,396 for one vehicle; · Southeast Community Work Center, Inc., Erie County, $112,582 for four vehicles; · St. Francis Home of Williamsville, Erie County, $30,995 for one vehicle; and · WNY Catholic Long Term Care, Inc. / Father Baker Manor, Erie County, $31,156 for one vehicle. Southern Tier: · Schuyler County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Schuyler County, $64,737 for two vehicles; · Allegany County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Allegany County, $36,258 for one vehicle; and · Steuben County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Steuben County, $154,893 for three vehicles. North Country: · Keesville Country Gardens, Clinton County, $30,708 for one vehicle; · LRC-Jefferson Rehabilitation Center, Jefferson County, $36,258 for one vehicle; · Wilna-Champion Transportation Association, Inc., Jefferson County, $32,256 for one vehicle; and · St. Lawrence County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., St. Lawrence County, $102,693 for three vehicles. Hudson Valley: · Columbia County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Columbia County, $195,819 for three vehicles; · Devereux New York, Dutchess County, $85,190 for three vehicles; · Occupations, Inc., Orange County, $166,139 for two vehicles; · Orange County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Orange County, $31,685 for one vehicle; · Meals on Wheels Programs of Rockland County, Inc., Rockland County, $56,116 for two vehicles; · New Square Community Improvement Council, Rockland County, $36,258 for one vehicle; · Ulster Home Care, Inc., Ulster County, $28,540 for one vehicle; · Family Services of Westchester, Inc., Westchester County, $28,396 for one vehicle; · Richmond Children’s Center, Inc. / Richmond of NY, Westchester County, $62,814 for two vehicles; and · United Hebrew Geriatric Center, Westchester County, $28,683 for one vehicle. Delaware Valley: · Catholic Charities of Broome, Broome County, $30,708 for one vehicle; · Daytop Village, Inc. – Cares Program, Sullivan County, $28,396 for one vehicle; · Delaware County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Delaware County, $72,286 for two vehicles; and · Schoharie County Chapter NYSARC, Inc., Schoharie County, $35,636 for one vehicle. Long Island: · Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc., Nassau County, $34,584 for one vehicle; · JCC of the Greater Five Towns, Nassau County, $82,489 for one vehicle; · Long Island Center for Independent Living, Inc., Nassau County, $28,540 for one vehicle; · The Rehabilitation Institute, Inc., Nassau County, $28,396 for one vehicle; · Active Retirement Community, Inc. / Jefferson’s Ferry, Suffolk County, $68,284 for two vehicles; · Developmental Disabilities Institute, Suffolk County, $56,793 for two vehicles; · Independent Group Home Living Program, Inc., Suffolk County, $138,280 for four vehicles; and · Maryhaven Transportation Services, Inc., Suffolk County, $70,752 for two vehicles. New York City: · Otsar Family Services, Inc., Kings County, $64,694 for two vehicles; · Services for the Underserved, Inc., Kings County, $98,093 for three vehicles; · Wayside Out-Reach Development, Inc., Kings County, $63,216 for two vehicles; · ARC XVI Fort Washington, Inc., New York County, $65,198 for two vehicles; · Jewish Association for Services for the Aged, New York County, $28,396 for one vehicle; · United Cerebral Palsy of New York City, Inc., New York County, $65,056 for two vehicles; · Cerebral Palsy Transport, Inc., Queens County, $177,409 for two vehicles; · Forest Hills Community House, Inc., Queens County, $32,599 for one vehicle; · Hellenic-American Neighborhood Action Committee, Inc., Queens County, $32,508 for one vehicle; · PSCH, Inc., Queens County, $31,544 for one vehicle; · Queens Parent Resource Center, Inc., Queens County, $63,230 for two vehicles; · Jewish Community Center of Staten Island, Richmond County, $36,258 for one vehicle; and · Staten Island Aid, Richmond County, $56,793 for two vehicles.