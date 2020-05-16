Contact: Office of Media Relations, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: August 17, 2007 State Department of Transportation Posts Bridge Data Web Site Provides Federal Rating Information New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced that data about the condition of all the highway bridges in New York State is available on the NYSDOT web site at www.nysdot.gov/bridgedata . The new site posts basic bridge information to respond to heightened public interest following the tragic Aug. 1 collapse of the I-35 bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "New Yorkers are concerned about the safety of their bridges. This new web site provides information on more than 17,000 highway bridges across the state and allows New Yorkers to check on federal condition classifications and recent bridge inspection dates," Commissioner Glynn said. "In coming months, we intend to provide updated data and improve the site’s search capabilities in order to make it even more user friendly." The web site contains data on all the highway bridges in New York State as of Aug. 6, 2007, including their conditions based upon Federal Highway Administration criteria. Information on location and owner of each structure, the year it was built or replaced, and the date of its last inspection is also provided. About 44 percent of New York State’s highway bridges are owned by NYSDOT, about 50 percent owned by municipalities, and the rest owned by state and local authorities, commissions and railroads. NYSDOT is responsible for making sure all highway bridges in the state are inspected following state and federal mandates. NYSDOT inspects its own highway bridges, as well as highway bridges owned by localities, railroads and commissions that do not collect tolls, ultimately inspecting about 94 percent of the highway bridges in the state. Tolling authorities and commissions are responsible for their own inspections and are required to submit their data to NYSDOT. NYSDOT’s bridge inspection program meets or exceeds federal requirements and consistently receives high marks in annual Federal Highway Administration management reviews. The state requires all highway bridges to be inspected at least every two years and is one of the few states in the nation that requires inspection teams to be headed by licensed professional engineers who have undergone specific training.

