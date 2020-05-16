Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: August 29, 2007 FHWA Recognizes Design of Interstate 86 Rest Areas Excellence in Highway Design Awards for Allegany River and Chautauqua Lake Rest Areas New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan Taylor recently accepted Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Excellence in Highway Design awards for the Allegany River Rest Area located in the Town of Allegany, Cattaraugus County, and Chautauqua Lake Rest Area located in the Town of Ellery, Chautauqua County. The Allegany River Rest Area, which serves westbound traffic on Interstate 86, received the Excellence Award. The rest area facility reflects a contemporary interpretation of a woodland theme that is characteristic of the Native American culture of the region. The Chautauqua Lake Rest Area, which serves eastbound traffic on Interstate 86, received the Merit Award. This design of this rest area creates an illusion of a Victorian hotel, which reflects the architectural style of the area. “These magnificent facilities are available to provide motorists with a clean and comfortable atmosphere in which to relax and take a break from the stress of driving,” Regional Director Taylor said. “Not only are these facilities functional, but they are each a showcase that pay tribute to the architecture of their respective communities, and we are honored that the designs were recognized by the Federal Highway Administration.” The rest areas which opened in 2005, include parking for cars, trucks, buses and recreational vehicles; park-like picnic and pet walk areas; and buildings with restrooms, telephones and vending machines for the comfort, convenience and safety of the traveling public, as well as New York State Police and NYSDOT commercial vehicle inspection facilities. The FHWA Excellence in Highway Design awards are distributed biennially to recognize outstanding highway infrastructure and facility projects that preserve scenic, aesthetic, historic and environmental resources, while maintaining safety and mobility. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.