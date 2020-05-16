Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: September 06, 2007 Route 12 Intersection Improvement Schedule Changes (Oneida County) Three Intersections in New Hartford, Kirkland and Marshall to be Completed in 2008 The New York State Department of Transportation is scheduled to award a contract to improve three intersections along State Route 12 in the towns of New Hartford, Kirkland and Marshall, Oneida County. The intersections to be improved are Tibbitts Road (New Hartford), Chuckery Corners (Kirkland) and Summit Road (Marshall), with construction scheduled for 2008. At the Tibbitts Road intersection, a northbound right turn lane from Route 12 to Tibbitts Road will be constructed; at the Chuckery Corners intersection, the elevation of the roadway will be modified at Kellogg Street, Red Hill Road, and Route 12 north of the intersection to provide improved sight distance; at Summit Road, the elevation of Route 12 and Summit Road will be modified to improve sight distance. The programmed cost for this work is $2.3 million. The proposed work is designed to increase safety at the intersections and is consistent with recommendations made by the Route 12 Task Force. The Task Force is comprised of representatives from NYSDOT, the counties and municipalities along the corridor, elected officials and the area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and has been studying the options to improve the Route 12 corridor between Utica and Binghamton. Two additional intersections were originally scheduled as part of this project – Craigfoot Road in the Town of Sangerfield and Daytonville Road in the Town of Marshall. Work at these locations has been postponed due to increased construction costs. Proposed work at Craigfoot Road includes repaving the intersection to modify the slope of the existing curve. This work will be completed as part of a future project, not yet scheduled, to repave the section of Route 12 south of the Village of Waterville. Reconstruction at Daytonville Road will realign the intersection and improve sight distance. This work has not yet been rescheduled, but it anticipated that construction will be completed within the next five years. NYSDOT is committed to completing intersection improvements along the Route 12 corridor in a continuing effort to enhance safety on roads throughout the region. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.