Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: September 05, 2007 NY 25/LIRR Bridge Replacement Project Now Underway in Southold $16.8 Million NYSDOT Project Aims to Improve Safety, Traffic Flow and Reduce Accidents New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today announced the start of construction on a new $16.8 million bridge carrying NY Route 25 over the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) in the Town of Southold , Suffolk County . NYSDOT is replacing the deteriorating bridge that was originally constructed in 1929 with a new, structurally sound bridge that meets current design standards and will safely accommodate autos, trucks, pedestrians, and bicyclists. “This project will benefit the local residents and the 11,000 motorists who travel over this bridge each day by making needed roadway safety improvements and providing aesthetic improvements that enhance the scenic character of the area,” Chakraborti said. “We are pleased that the project was advanced in cooperation with state officials, the Town of Southold , local residents, and business owners.” To minimize the impact of construction on motorists and the community, traffic is being maintained on the existing roadway and bridge while the new bridge and approach roadway are constructed alongside the existing structure. A more gradual incline/decline for crossing over the LIRR tracks, wide shoulders to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians, and improved sight distance for all modes of travel are being provided. In addition, the new bridge will feature an attractive steel bridge railing and decorative bridge pylons to reinforce the scenic byway designation of NY Route 25. New landscape plantings will also be installed to enhance the visual appeal of the new bridge. “The construction of this bridge is critical to the safety and well-being of motorists,” said Senator Kenneth P. LaValle. “I am pleased that the New York State Department of Transportation has worked to ensure the new bridge will be structurally sound, aesthetically pleasing, and will improve travel along NY Route 25.” “The safety of thousands of New Yorkers who use this bridge on a daily basis needs to be a top priority and the much-needed construction of a new bridge recognizes this,” said Assemblyman Marc Alessi. “The tragic bridge collapse in Minneapolis serves as a harrowing reminder that we must continually monitor and improve upon New York ’s bridges to ensure that they are structurally sound. I’m pleased that the New York State Department of Transportation is moving forward with this project that complies with current engineering and safety standards.” “This is an excellent example of good teamwork between the state, who designed the project, and our local residents whose ideas and suggestions were incorporated into the final design,” said Southold Town Supervisor Scott A. Russell. “The recent events remind us how important it is to maintain the structural integrity of our bridges.” Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of the driver’s license. Construction is being performed by J.D. Posillico of Farmingdale , New York and is expected to be completed in summer 2009. ###

