Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: September 11, 2007 NYSDOT Grants Design Approval for Route 12 Intersection Improvements, Town of Chenango, Broome County Design Approval Constitutes DOT Final Decision to Proceed with Construction The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that design approval has been granted to proceed with the construction of planned improvements to three segments on State Route 12. This project will now enter the final design stage. A letting date of November 2008 is scheduled with construction tentatively set to begin in the spring of 2009. Construction on the first segment will extend the three lane section from the intersection of Route 12 and Route 12A to north of Fallon Drive. This segment includes a southbound right turn lane into the Town of Chenango Hall and a northbound right turn lane into Fallon Drive. Construction on the second segment will add a northbound left turn lane on Route 12 at Brotzman Road. The third segment begins south of the southern intersection of Route 12 at Pamela Drive and ends on Kattelville Hill. Construction on this segment will include the addition of a center turn lane and combine the two adjacent offset "T" intersections at Pamela Drive and River Road into a conventional four-way intersection with Route 12. The project will include the addition of a traffic signal at Route 12, Pamela Drive and River Road. When construction begins, traffic control will include offset two-way traffic using shoulder area and occasional flag person controlled one-way traffic. Two-way traffic will be maintained at night on all roads. During construction, pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be maintained. All maps, drawing, sketches and other information concerning design approval will be available for public inspection during business hours at the office of the Regional Director, New York State Department of Transportation, Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton, New York 13901. People who have questions, comments, or would like to discuss the project in further detail, please contact Charlie Walker by phone at (607) 721-8645 or by email cwalker@dot.state.ny.us .