Public Workshop To Be Held September 27 In Central Valley (Orange County)

Workshop Focuses on Route 17, Exit 131 Interchange

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a second public workshop to discuss the preliminary plan to improve the Route 17, Exit 131 Interchange. Representatives from NYSDOT, as well as the project’s Citizens Advisory Committee, will be on hand to discuss project details. The public workshop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 27, 2007 at the Central Valley Elementary School, 45 Route 32, Central Valley, NY.

The Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC), comprised of community representatives who have dedicated their personal time to assist NYSDOT in shaping the transportation improvements planned for the Route 17, Exit 131 Interchange, was formed in February 2007 as a result of a public workshop hosted by NYSDOT.

Over the past seven months, the CAC has been working with NYSDOT to develop a plan consistent with public opinion voiced at NYSDOT Public Workshop I (February 28, 2007), where residents, business owners and commuters voiced their concerns about traffic operations and safety.

At the upcoming workshop, participants will have the opportunity to review the preliminary plan, ask questions, and provide comments to the CAC and NYSDOT. We encourage the public to attend, as the success of this process is dependent upon public involvement and input.

Those who cannot attend, but wish to provide input to the project, are encouraged to forward comments to: Mr. Scott Geiger, I-86 Corridor Manager, New York State Department of Transportation, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.