Contact: Joshua Ribakove, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: September 11, 2007 Public Meeting To Be Held September 20, Village of Chatham (Columbia County) Open House Focuses on Routes 66 and 295 Transportation Improvements The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public open house to present details of the construction project to improve Routes 66 and 295 through the Village of Chatham and discuss upcoming construction activities. The open house is scheduled for Thursday, September 20, 2007 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Village of Chatham Fire House, 2 Hoffman Street, Chatham, NY. The fire house is accessible to people with disabilities. The project will rebuild and modernize the Village of Chatham’s Main Street (Route 66) and provide improved drainage conditions for the area. At this final public meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to review the final construction plan and ask questions.