Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: September 11, 2007 NYSDOT To Hold Public Information Meetings For State Route 12 Corridor Study From Interstate 81 (Binghamton) To Interstate 90 (Utica), Broome, Chenango, Madison, & Oneida Counties The New York State Department of Transportation will hold three public information meetings to discuss alternatives being considered for long term improvements as part of the Route 12 Corridor Study. The scheduled public information meetings are as follows: Meeting 1 Monday, September 17, 2007 7:00 p.m. Chenango Town Offices (Community Room) 1529 NYS Route 12 Town of Chenango, Broome County Meeting 2 Thursday, September 20, 2007 7:00 p.m. Stanford Gibson Elementary School Auditorium, 8 Ridgeland Road City of Norwich, Chenango County Meeting 3 Tuesday, September 25, 2007 7:00 p.m. Community Center, Kellogg Road Town of New Hartford, Oneida County Each meeting will consist of a formal presentation to convey the Study’s objectives, the alternatives being considered, next steps and project schedule. Each presentation will be followed by an open session where Department of Transportation representatives and consulting engineers (Barton & Loguidice, P.C.) will be present to answer questions and discuss any issues/concerns raised by individuals during these meetings. The Corridor Study is currently in Phase 2 and is expected to be completed during the winter of 2007/08. Phase 1, completed in 2002 had identified short term (5-12 year) improvements to the NYS Route 12 corridor to address travel delays and safety concerns. During Phase 2, the Study is examining long term (12-25 year) improvements to the Route 12 corridor such as limited access two and four lane expressways and community truck by-passes. An economic analysis will also be conducted for each of the alternatives being considered to determine which alternatives are worthy of further consideration. The purpose of each meeting is to engage the local officials, stakeholders and the general public and solicit their input regarding the long term needs for the Route 12 corridor. Preliminary alternatives have been developed which provide for a more efficient and reliable highway system. New York State Department of Transportation considers public input an integral part in the development of this Study. People who cannot attend this meeting, but have questions, comments, or would like to discuss the project in further detail, please contact John Fitzgerald of the Region 9 Planning and Program Office at (607) 721-8575 or by e-mail to jjfitzgerald@dot.state.ny.us

