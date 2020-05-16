Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: September 26, 2007 NYSDOT To Hold Public Information Meeting In The Town of Maine Public Information Meeting to Discuss State Route 38B over Crocker Creek and the Intersection at Route 38B and State Route 26 The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced today that it will hold a public information meeting on Thursday, October 4, 2007, at the Union Center Christian Church, Union Center, N.Y., at 5 p.m. to address concerns and comments regarding the proposed reconstruction of State Route 38B over Crocker Creek and intersection improvements at State Route 38B and State Route 26 in the Town of Maine, Broome County. The project proposes to replace the bridge carrying State Route 38B over Crocker Creek with a new structure, on a downstream alignment next to the existing structure. The existing structure will be used as a temporary detour until the new structure is completed. In addition, safety improvements will be made to the intersection of State Route 38B and State Route 26 east of the bridge. One such improvement will include a left turn lane on State Route 26 in the northbound direction. The meeting will be held in an informal open-house format. NYSDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions until 8 p.m. Tentative schedules for right-of-way acquisition and construction will be discussed. Information will also be available regarding the Department’s property acquisition process. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their views concerning the project. Written comments also will be accepted. Maps, drawings and other pertinent information developed by the NYSDOT are available for public inspection and copying by contacting: Kirk Boothroyd, Project Manager New York State Department of Transportation – Region 9 44 Hawley Street Binghamton, NY 13901-3200 (607) 721-8240 kboothro@dot.state.ny.us

