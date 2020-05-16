Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: October 11, 2007 Drivers: Be Aware of Deer and Moose Fall Is Peak Season for Deer/Moose-Vehicle Collisions in New York State New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn and New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA) Executive Director Michael Fleischer today advised motorists to be alert for deer and moose during the fall months. "Vehicle crashes with either deer or moose are frequent and dangerous occurrences in many areas of New York State," Commissioner Glynn said. "We urge motorists to drive with caution this fall in order to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities associated with this type of crash." Thruway Authority Executive Director Michael R. Fleischer said, "We encourage motorists to be watchful for deer and moose in the fall months when traveling along the Thruway, as the animals’ dark brown to black coloring can make them difficult to see. Vehicle-deer accidents can cause serious injury and drivers are encouraged to be alert, especially during dawn and dusk hours when the animals are most active and visibility is poor." There were 689 motorists injured in 2006 in vehicle crashes involving animals and four motorists were killed. According to statistics compiled by the agencies, the peak period for deer-vehicle collisions in New York is October through December. With a statewide deer population of approximately 800,000, it is estimated that 60,000 to 70,000 deer-vehicle collisions occur throughout the State each year. Approximately two-thirds of the annual collisions occur during this three-month period, with most of the collisions occurring from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This corresponds with the peak of the annual deer breeding cycle, when deer are more active and less cautious in their movements. Fall is also the breeding season for moose in New York State. Moose populations and reported moose-vehicle collisions have been slowly increasing in New York during recent years. Moose are especially difficult to see at night because of their dark brown color and because their eyes typically do not reflect oncoming headlight beams due to their height. To assist DOT with monitoring trends in moose travel patterns, the public is encouraged to report moose sightings at the Department’s web site www.nysdot.gov by typing Adirondack Park at the search prompt or by simply sending an e-mail to MO-MooseSiting@dot.state.ny.us . Motorists are advised that the best way to avoid a collision with a deer or moose is to reduce speed and be alert for their presence on or near the highway. In addition, motorists are advised to take the following specific precautions to help prevent deer- and moose-vehicle collisions: · Use caution when driving at dawn or dusk; · Be sure all vehicle occupants wear seatbelts and children are properly restrained in child safety seats; · Slow down when approaching deer or moose standing near the roadside, as they may suddenly bolt into the road at the last minute; · Deer and moose often travel in pairs or groups, so if a deer or moose is spotted crossing the road, slow down and be alert that others may follow; · Briefly use flashers or a headlight signal to warn approaching drivers when deer or moose are spotted in or near the highway; · Be especially alert and use caution when traveling through frequent deer or moose crossing areas, which are usually marked with "leaping stag" or moose signs; · Do not rely on devices, such as deer whistles, extra lights or reflectors, to deter deer; Research has shown that your best defense is your own responsible behavior; · Motorcyclists should be especially alert for deer as motorcycle-deer collisions have a higher fatality rate; and · If a deer does run in front of your vehicle, brake firmly but do not swerve. Swerving can cause a vehicle-vehicle collision or cause the vehicle to strike a pedestrian or potentially deadly fixed object, such as a tree or utility pole. Deer or moose hit and killed by vehicles must be reported to the police. Motorists are not allowed to remove the animal unless a permit is first obtained from the investigating officer at the scene of the accident. As part of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s comprehensive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management effort, it is illegal to possess or be given a permit to possess a deer or moose hit within the CWD containment area. The CWD containment area includes the cities of Rome, Sherrill and Utica and towns of Annsville, Augusta, Floyd, Kirkland, Lee, Marcy, New Hartford, Trenton, Vernon, Verona, Vienna, Western, Westmoreland and Whitestown, all of which are located in Oneida County, as well as the towns of Lenox, Oneida and Stockbridge in Madison County. For more information on CWD, visit: http://www/dec.ny.gov/animals/7191.html For the latest national information on deer-vehicle accidents, including on-going NYSDOT-sponsored research visit www.deercrash.com .