Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: October 22, 2007 NYSDOT to Host a Public Information Meeting on US Route 20 over Beaver Creek Project Wednesday, October 24 at 4 p.m. at St. John Bosco Church Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to discuss the proposed culvert replacement of US Route 20 culvert over Beaver Creek in the Town of Sheridan , Chautauqua County . The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 24, 2007, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the St. John Bosco Church Hall, located at 2775 US Route 20 in the Town of Sheridan . The meeting will be an informal open house with displays showing the proposed project. Department of Transportation representatives will be present to receive comments and answer individual questions. The project proposes to replace the culvert on US Route 20 over Beaver Creek between NY Route 39 and Center Road , including widened shoulders and upgraded guide rail. The purpose of this meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Frank Billittier, Assistant Regional Design Engineer, at (716) 847-3222. ###

