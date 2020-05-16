Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: October 03, 2007 NYSDOT: $3.6 Million to Replace Route 96 Bridge over Railroad in Victor, Ontario County Public Information Meeting Will Provide Construction Details to Community on Oct. 11 New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Kevin O’Buckley today announced that a $3.6 million contract has been awarded to Crane Hogan Structural Systems of Spencerport to replace the bridge that carries State Route 96 over the Ontario Central Railroad in the Town of Victor , Ontario County . A public pre-construction informational meeting will be held on Thursday, October 11 from 7-8p.m., at the temporary Victor Town Hall in the Town Parks and Recreation Building , located at 1290 Blossom Drive . Representatives from the NYSDOT will be on hand to give an overview of the project and share traffic control plans and the project schedule with interested citizens. “Under Governor Spitzer’s leadership, NYSDOT is committed to improving the condition of the bridges throughout New York State ,” Regional Director O’Buckley said. “The replacement of this bridge is part of the State’s continuing capital program to keep the condition of our bridges in a state of good repair.” The bridge is located between Plaster Mill Road and Brace Road east of the Village of Victor . The condition of the existing bridge is rated poor due to significant section loss of the steel girders and deterioration on the underside of the concrete bridge deck as well as poor pavement conditions on the driving surface. The existing, two-lane bridge with a very narrow shoulder will be demolished and replaced with a new structure with two 12 foot travel lanes and wide shoulders on the same alignment. The approaches will be paved from Lynaugh Road to the west and Anthony Road to the east. The road will be closed while this project is underway. An official detour will be posted directing eastbound traffic on Route 96 to go south on Maple Avenue (Route 444,) east on Boughton Hill Road and north on Route 332. The reverse will be true for westbound traffic. A temporary traffic signal light will be placed at the intersection of the Route 444 and Boughton Hill (County Road 41) as a measure to better handle the extra traffic. Signs will be placed in advance of the bridge closure allowing local traffic up to the work site on both sides of the bridge. Informational destination signs will also be placed to assist motorists not familiar with the area. Preparation work on the detour route including pavement repairs will take place in the fall 2007. Bridge demolition is slated to take place in March 2008. The bridge is expected to be re-opened to traffic by early September 2008. A monetary incentive/disincentive clause has been written into the contract to encourage the contractor to keep the closure to a minimum. Daily traffic reports can be accessed at www.travelinfony.com #####

