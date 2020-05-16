Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: October 12, 2007 NYSDOT Announces Opening of Interim Exit Ramp off Interstate 278, Bruckner Expressway Westbound, Bronx County Ramp Will Ease Congestion, Improve Local Access New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Douglas A. Currey announced that a new interim exit ramp off the westbound Bruckner Expressway (Interstate 278) in Bronx County will be opening to traffic this weekend. The ramp, just west of Bronx River Avenue, will ease congestion while improving access to local neighborhoods. "The new exit ramp is intended to alleviate a bottleneck condition that has long contributed to local traffic congestion. This was an improvement that the community helped to identify, and we worked very closely with the community to build this solution," said Director Currey. "The ramp will allow traffic to bypass the Bronx River Avenue intersection and improve access to the Hunts Point Markets and the communities of Port Morris, Longwood, Morrisania and Melrose." The new Hunts Point Market exit will be numbered Exit 50. The exit to Bronx River Avenue will be re-numbered Exit 51. NYSDOT constructed the exit ramp as a Transportation System Management (TSM) measure intended to provide a short-term solution to a consistent peak period traffic concern. TSM techniques improve system capacity without physical expansion or behavioral changes, typically involving incident management programs, traffic operations centers, and operational adjustments such as the installation of the Bruckner Expressway exit ramp. The cost for the construction of the ramp was $500,000. NYSDOT will now begin evaluating the ramp over the next several months and will incorporate traffic movement information into the broader study being conducted to improve the interchange between the Bruckner Expressway and the Sheridan Expressway (I-895). Additional information on that project is available on the NYSDOT website, www.nysdot.gov .

