Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: October 19, 2007 NYSDOT To Host Public Hearings on NY Route 5 & US Route 20 Bridge over Cattaraugus Creek Project Tuesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 25 at 4 p.m. NYSDOT TO HOST PUBLIC HEARINGS ON NY ROUTE 5 & US ROUTE 20 BRIDGE OVER CATTARAUGUS CREEK PROJECT Tuesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 25 at 4 p.m. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host two public hearings to discuss the proposed reconstruction of the NY Route 5 and US Route 20 Bridge over Cattaraugus Creek located on the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation and in the Town of Hanover in Erie and Chautauqua counties. A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 23, 2007, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the courtroom of the Hanover Town Hall , located at 68 Hanover Street in the Village of Silver Creek in Chautauqua County . A public hearing will also be held on Thursday, October 25, 2007, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Council Chambers of the William Seneca Building , located at 12837 NY Route 438 on the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation. The hearings will be conducted in an open form format, whereby individuals can arrive at any time between 4 and 7 p.m. to discuss various elements of the design with NYSDOT representatives. A brief formal presentation will be held at 7 p.m. followed by an opportunity for public statements. The project proposes to replace the existing bridge with a new continuous steel, multi-girder bridge on a pile supported substructure with three spans. The new bridge will be built on a partially new alignment while utilizing the existing bridge to maintain traffic during construction. Written and oral comments pertaining to the project will be accepted as part of the official record. Written statements received on or before November 5, 2007 will also be placed in the record. A Design Report for the proposed project will be available for review by all interested parties. This report is also available for review at Hanover Town Hall , William Seneca Building , -more- Seneca Nation of Indians Public Library, Anderson-Lee Public Library and the NYSDOT Regional Office in Buffalo . For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter, please contact Robert Rugg, Design Job Manager at (716)847-3208, or write to New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street , Buffalo , NY 14203 . ###

