MEDIA ADVISORY

Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: October 24, 2007
Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission Hearings

The Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission will hold two public hearings on Wednesday, October 24, 2007 at 6 p.m. The hearings will allow the public to comment on a plan to reduce traffic congestion and other related health and safety issues within the City of New York.

The hearings will be held at the following locations:

The Westchester County Center, 198 Central Avenue, Second Floor Meeting Rooms G-H, White Plains

Hofstra University, Main Room in David S. Mack University Club, Hempstead

