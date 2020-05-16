Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: October 23, 2007 NYSDOT To Host a Scoping Meeting on Scajaquada Expressway Project Wednesday, November 28 at 6 p.m. at Medaille College Lecture Hall NYSDOT TO HOST A SCOPING MEETING ON SCAJAQUADA EXPRESSWAY PROJECT Wednesday, November 28 at 6 p.m. at Medaille College Lecture Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan E. Taylor, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, today announced that an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) will be prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)/SEQR on the NY Route 198 (Scajaquada Expressway) Corridor project in the City of Buffalo , Erie County . NY Route 198 is an Urban Principal Arterial Expressway on the National Highway System connecting Interstate 190 and NY Route 33 (Kensington Expressway), with traffic volumes between 34,000 and 54,000 vehicles per day, a design speed of 55 mph, and grade separated interchanges. The Scajaquada Expressway is subject to congestion and higher than expected accidents rates. There are also areas of poor pavement conditions and failing drainage systems. The expressway facility is at odds with the context of the surrounding culturally rich community resources, including a nationally renowned art gallery, an historic Olmsted-designed park, an historic cemetery, historic buildings, higher education institutions and residential neighborhoods. The Scajaquada Expressway acts as a barrier, dividing the park and hindering the use of these resources by the community, including pedestrians and bicyclists. A transportation facility is needed that balances the need to be in harmony with the surrounding community character with the need to provide safe and efficient transportation service for all modes of transportation through the affected area. The range of alternatives will include no action and give consideration to design components derived from a previous study that investigated changing the expressway character of the existing facility by eliminating grade separated interchanges and providing design elements appropriate to an arterial, including at-grade intersections with signals or roundabouts. Alternatives studied may include rehabilitation of the existing roadway, as well as full reconstruction including new curbs, highway drainage, sidewalks, bicycle paths and shared-use facilities, improved highway lighting and signing, and landscape enhancements. Areas of concern emphasized in the study will include potential environmental impacts upon the adjacent -more- neighborhoods, parks, cultural resources, air quality and surface waters from construction, traffic and traffic noise. Additional input from Participating and Cooperating Agencies, and from the public, will be necessary before a final decision will be made regarding the full range of alternatives to be studied. A series of public information meetings will be held in the City of Buffalo between November 2007 and February 2010, including a public hearing. Public notice will be given of the time and place of the meetings and hearing. The Draft EIS, when prepared, will be available for public and agency review and comment. A formal NEPA scoping meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 2007, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Medaille College Lecture Hall, located at 18 Agassiz Circle in the City of Buffalo . The meeting will be an informal open house with a brief formal presentation at 6:30 p.m. Department of Transportation representatives will be present to receive comments and answer individual questions. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Craig Mozrall, Assistant Regional Design Engineer, at (716) 847-3033. ###