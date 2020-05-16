MEDIA ADVISORY
MEDIA ADVISORY
Traffic Mitigation Commission Hearing - Manhattan
The Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 25, 2007 at 6 p.m. The hearing will allow the public to comment on a plan to reduce traffic congestion and other related health and safety issues within the City of New York.
The hearing will be held in Manhattan at Kaye Theater in Hunter College, East 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues.
