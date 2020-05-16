Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: October 25, 2007 NYSDOT Unveils Bilingual Sign on Adirondack Northway Sign Will Help Direct French-Speaking Travelers to Plattsburgh International Airport New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced the installation of two bilingual highway guide signs on Interstate 87, the Adirondack Northway in Clinton County to help direct French-speaking travelers to the Plattsburgh International Airport. "The Plattsburgh International Airport is a growing hub of transportation activity, and it is essential that we welcome both English-speaking and French-speaking motorists who are airport customers," Commissioner Glynn said. "Under the leadership of Governor Eliot Spitzer, the Department of Transportation is working to broaden access to transportation facilities for travelers from New York State, from our neighboring states and from across the border in Canada." Plattsburgh-North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said, "Our success is directly dependent on becoming Montreal's U.S. airport, and that requires a welcoming experience for our Quebec friends. These bilingual signs for the airport will send a very positive message, while directly reinforcing our marketing efforts as well. We thank Commissioner Glynn and the department for their flexibility in responding to this special request, which we made during her recent visit to the airport." The first bilingual sign is located southbound on Interstate 87, approximately 1.5 miles before Exit 36. Beginning today, the sign now reads "Plattsburgh Intl. Airport," "Aeroport Int. de Plattsburgh" and includes the international airport symbol. A second bilingual sign, also located southbound on Interstate 87 before Exit 36, will be installed in 2008. The new highway sign will have the same guidance to area businesses and attractions as the current sign, but "Aeroport Int. de Plattsburgh" will be added. With this installation, all highway guide signs on the southbound route to Plattsburgh International Airport will be signed in French, as well as English. NYSDOT will continue to work with the Clinton County Legislature, Plattsburgh-North County Chamber of Commerce and local municipalities to address the need for bilingual guide signs on State highways. The department recognizes the need to work cooperatively with the region in promoting increased international commercial opportunities. Plattsburgh International Airport, which opened for passenger service in June 2007, is located just one hour south of Montreal and caters to many international travelers, as well as travelers from New York and surrounding states. Plattsburgh was already a fully operational industrial airport, offering convenient highway, rail and port access. The facilities include a 12,000-foot concrete runway and a 12 million-square foot concrete apron.