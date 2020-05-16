NYSDOT To Host Public Hearing on Washington Street Bridge Project

There were 6,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,407 in the last 365 days.

Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: October 26, 2007
Thursday, November 8 at 4 p.m. at the Jamestown Municipal Building

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public hearing to discuss the proposed replacement of the NY Route 60, Washington Street Bridge over the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroads, Chadakoin River and

West Harrison Street
in the City of Jamestown, Chautauqua County.

 

The public hearing will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2007, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the court room of the Jamestown Municipal Building, located at

200 East Third Street
in the City of Jamestown in Chautauqua County. 

 

The hearing will be conducted in an open forum format, whereby individuals can arrive at any time between 4 and 6:30 p.m. to discuss various elements of the design with representatives from the Department of Transportation.  A brief formal presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the property acquisition procedures, followed by an open discussion.

 

The project, which begins at the intersection of

Washington Street
and
West Second Street
 and proceeds southerly to the intersection of
Washington Street
 and
South Main Street
, proposes to completely remove and replace the existing bridge with a new structure. 
Washington Street
, from the south end of the bridge to its intersection with
South Main Street
, will be reconstructed.

 

Written and oral comments pertaining to the project will be accepted as part of the official record.  Written statements received on or before November 20, 2007, will also be placed in the record.

 

A Design Report, which evaluates the project’s effect on the quality of the human environment for the proposed project will be available for review by all interested parties.  This report is also available for review at the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library,

106 West Fifth Street
in the City of Jamestown, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, Central Office,
1 Lafayette Square
, in the City of Buffalo and the Mayor’s office at the Jamestown Municipal

Building,

200 East Third Street
in the City of Jamestown.

 

For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter, assistive listening system or any other accommodation, please contact Kenneth J. Kuminski, Design Job Manager at (716) 847-3191, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation,

100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York, 14203
.

 

