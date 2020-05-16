NYSDOT To Host Public Hearing on Washington Street Bridge Project
Thursday, November 8 at 4 p.m. at the Jamestown Municipal Building
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public hearing to discuss the proposed replacement of the NY Route 60,
The hearing will be conducted in an open forum format, whereby individuals can arrive at any time between 4 and 6:30 p.m. to discuss various elements of the design with representatives from the Department of Transportation. A brief formal presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the property acquisition procedures, followed by an open discussion.
Written and oral comments pertaining to the project will be accepted as part of the official record. Written statements received on or before
A Design Report, which evaluates the project’s effect on the quality of the human environment for the proposed project will be available for review by all interested parties. This report is also available for review at the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library,
For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter, assistive listening system or any other accommodation, please contact Kenneth J. Kuminski, Design Job Manager at (716) 847-3191, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation,
