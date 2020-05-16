MEDIA ADVISORY

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Joan Dupont will be joined by Senator Steve Saland, Assemblyman Marcus Molanaro and Red Hook Town Councilman Harold Ramsey on Tuesday, October 30, at 11:30 a.m. at a press conference at the intersection of Route 9G, Kelley Road and River Road in the Town of Red Hook, Dutchess County to announce upcoming intersection improvements.

Directions: From the intersection of Route 9G and Route 199 West (approach to the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge), take 9G north 2.8 miles to the blinking yellow light. In case of inclement weather, turn west at the 9G/Kelley Road/River Road intersection and proceed 50 yards to a roadside gazebo.