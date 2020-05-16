Contact: Joshua Ribakove, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: October 30, 2007 Safety Improvement Coming to Red Hook Intersection (Dutchess County) Traffic Signal to be Installed at Intersection of Route 9G, Kelley Road and River Road The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that a tri-color traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Route 9G, Kelley Road and River Road in the Town of Red Hook, Dutchess County. NYSDOT plans to install the signal, which will improve safety at the intersection, used to access Bard College and local roads, before January 2008. "We are pleased to be working with Bard College, Senator Saland, Assemblyman Molinaro, Councilman Ramsey and former Bard College employee Tara Sullivan, who highlighted the need for this project – all of whom helped to bring this safety enhancement project to fruition," said NYSDOT Regional Director Joan Dupont. "Installing a traffic signal here will improve conditions for everyone passing through this intersection." Senator Steve Saland said, "Over the years this intersection has been the scene of many accidents, causing understandable concern for local residents. I was glad to assist by working with NYSDOT to help install the traffic light there. I commend Joan Dupont, Regional NYSDOT Director, for recognizing local concerns about safety in this area and taking action." Assemblyman Marcus Molinaro said, "So many have worked so hard to address safety concerns at this intersection. We are thankful to the DOT and Senator Saland for making this a reality. I also commend Councilman Harold Ramsey, Bard College and the many residents for never giving up on this important traffic safety issue. I am glad to have played a role in this effort." Red Hook Town Councilman Harold Ramsey said, "As an emergency services volunteer I have witnessed too many accidents and too much pain at that intersection. Though a cooperative effort with State, County, and local officials along with the assistance from Bard College and many neighboring residents I am extremely pleased that our concerns have been heard. This small step will go a long way in providing for the safety and welfare of our residents." Today’s event, held at the intersection, highlighted the need to reduce the number of vehicle crashes at this location. The new, tri-color signal will replace an existing flashing yellow light. NYSDOT will provide approximately $60,000 to fund the project.