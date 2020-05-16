MEDIA ADVISORY

The Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission will hold public hearings on Wednesday, October 31 and Thursday, November 1, 2007 at 6 p.m. The hearings will allow the public to comment on a plan to reduce traffic congestion and other related health and safety issues within the City of New York.

The hearing on Wednesday, October 31 will be held at Hostos Community College in the Main Theatre – “C” Building, Grand Concourse and East 149th St., Bronx.

The hearing on Thursday, November 1 will be held at New York City College of Technology in the Klitgord Center, 285 Jay St., between Johnson and Tillary Sts., Brooklyn.

###