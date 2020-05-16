NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on I-290 & I-190 Interchange Bridge Replacement Project

Thursday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Park Fire Hall

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of two bridges at the I-290 & I-190 Interchange in the Town of Tonawanda , Erie County .

The public meeting will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2007, between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Park Fire Hall, located at 738 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda . The meeting will be an informal open house with displays showing the proposed project. Department of Transportation representatives will be present to receive comments and answer individual questions. A brief presentation of the project’s needs and objectives will take place at 6:30 p.m.

The project proposes to replace two bridges at this interchange, and will also include approach ramp modifications, guiderail replacement and landscaping.

The purpose of the meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials, and local agencies.

For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Craig Mozrall, Assistant Regional Design Engineer, at (716) 847-3033, or write to New York State Department of Transportation,

100 Seneca Street , Buffalo , New York 14203

