NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on I-290 & I-190 Interchange Bridge Replacement Project
NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on I-290 & I-190 Interchange Bridge Replacement Project
Thursday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Park Fire Hall
NYSDOT TO HOST PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING ON
Thursday, November 15 at at the Sheridan Park Fire Hall
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of two bridges at the I-290 & I-190 Interchange in the Town of
The public meeting will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2007, between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Park Fire Hall, located at
The project proposes to replace two bridges at this interchange, and will also include approach ramp modifications, guiderail replacement and landscaping.
The purpose of the meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials, and local agencies.
For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Craig Mozrall, Assistant Regional Design Engineer, at (716) 847-3033, or write to New York State Department of Transportation,
###
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.