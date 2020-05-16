MEDIA ADVISORY

The Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 5, 2007 at 6 p.m. The hearing will allow the public to comment on a plan to reduce traffic congestion and other related health and safety issues within the City of New York.

The hearing will be held in Staten Island at the Williamson Theater Center for The Arts in the College of Staten Island, 2800 Victory Boulevard.

###