Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: November 13, 2007 NYSDOT Hosting Open Forum Public Meeting for the Proposed NY Route 110 Drainage and Roadway Improvement Project Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 14, 2007 Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 14, 2007 the New York State Department of Transportation, (DOT) Region 10, Long Island, is conducting an open forum, public hearing meeting for the proposed NY Route 110 Drainage and Roadway Improvement Project in the Town of Huntington, Suffolk County. Residents, businesses, and all interested parties are encouraged to attend this information session to review plans and provide input on this proposed roadway improvement project. The purpose of the public hearing and information session is to provide an opportunity for the public to review and provide formal comment on DOT’s proposed drainage and road improvement plans for NY Route 110 between the Prime Avenue/Madison Street and Young’s Hill Road in the hamlet of Halesite. The November 14, 2007 meeting is being held at the Huntington Public Library, 338 Main Street, Huntington, NY between 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm. The formal public hearing comment session will begin at 7:00 pm. Preliminary design plans and other related project information will be available for review. In addition, DOT engineers and representatives will be present to answer questions and discuss project issues with the public including planning, engineering, environmental, traffic, and property right-of-way aspects of the project. The overall goal of the NY Route 110 Drainage and Roadway Improvement Project is to address the recurrence of flooding conditions and improve the quality of storm-water roadway runoff along this almost one-mile long section of NY Route 110, and to provide a safer, more appealing roadway for motorists, businesses, pedestrians, bicyclists and local residents. To accomplish this goal, the proposed drainage improvements include: constructing a new aesthetically appealing, environmental treatment and filtration basin on vacant Town property; raising the low point of NY Route 110 by one foot; improving and/or removing culverts; cleaning and re-grading the existing stream; repairing/removing the existing tidal gates; and relocating sewer lines that constrict water flow, among other project features. Most of the drainage system was constructed in 1929. Proposed road improvements include installing two-way center left turn lanes where appropriate, shoulders on both sides of the roadway, pavement repairs and new asphalt pavement, upgraded traffic signals, signs, pavement markings, and other measures to improve the overall safety and traffic flow. In addition, two roadway alternatives are being presented for the public to consider: either improved signalized intersections at the Mill Dam Road and Creek Road intersection, or, providing roundabouts with raised center medians at the Mill Dam Road and Creek Road intersections. An initial public hearing scoping meeting for this project was held in May 2003 and input from the community was incorporated into the project’s development wherever feasible. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in 2009. During construction, it is intended to keep two travel lanes open in each direction at all times. Additional lane closures will not be permitted during peak travel times. Access to businesses along the project route will be maintained. Views concerning the proposed design plans and environmental assessment may be provided through either oral or written statements. All comments will be given equal review and consideration. Comments may be recorded privately by a public stenographer at the information session, anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. In addition, beginning at 7:00 p.m., there will be an opportunity to make public statements at a formal comment session. The facility is handicapped accessible. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system, or other accommodations should contact the DOT as soon as possible at (631) 952- 6654. Any person who has questions about the project but is unable to attend the Public Hearing should mail their comments to: The NY Route 110 Drainage Project Team NYS Department of Transportation Region 10 Long Island 250 Veterans Memorial Highway Hauppauge, New York 11788 Project Identification Number: 0112.52 This public hearing is part of the DOT’s continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the public’s input in the development of transportation projects in order to ensure that the completed project meets the DOT’s engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community. ###