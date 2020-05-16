Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: November 16, 2007 NYSDOT: $8.8 Million To Reconstruct Route 15A in Brighton and Henrietta Project To Improve Pavement Conditions and Ease Traffic Congestion To Begin Nov. 19 New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Kevin O’Buckley today announced that an $8.8 million contract has been awarded to Villager Construction of Fairport, Monroe County . The project will reconstruct a section of Route 15A, East Henrietta Road , from Jarley Road to Interstate 390 and build a new access ramp extending Clay Road from Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road to Route 15A in the Towns of Brighton and Henrietta, Monroe County . “Under Governor Spitzer’s leadership, NYSDOT is committed to improving the roadways throughout New York State ,” Regional Director O’Buckley said. “The reconstruction of East Henrietta Road will improve the riding surface and help ease traffic congestion on this busy corridor.” Work will begin Monday, November 19 with removal of the raised medians on Route 15A approximately between Brighton Henrietta Townline Road and I390. This will require one travel lane to be closed in each direction, leaving open one travel lane and turn lanes. Crews will be generally working between the hours of 7-4pm. This work will include paving and other site preparation work is slated to take approximately two weeks. In December, water line relocation work will begin in the grassy areas behind the curb. Other utility relocation work is expected to continue sporadically through the winter months. The purpose of the project is to improve highway safety and reduce traffic congestion by resurfacing or reconstructing the highway pavement, adding new turn lanes to improve traffic flow at intersections, and providing sidewalks and bicycle lanes throughout the project. The southern portion of Route 15A from Jarley Road to just south of Metro Park will be milled and resurfaced. The northern portion of the project, from Metro Park up to, but not including, the bridge over Interstate 390, will be fully reconstructed and widened. Between Metro Park and White Spruce Boulevard the roadway in each direction will have two travel lanes with bicycle lanes and shoulders and a two-way center left turn lane in place of the existing raised center median. Between White Spruce Boulevard and the bridge over Interstate 390, Route 15A northbound will be widened to provide dedicated lanes for traffic turning onto Interstate 390 North and Interstate 390 South. In the southbound direction, a new right turn lane to Crittenden Road will be constructed. Crittenden Road will also be widened and reconstructed at the intersection with Route 15A. New turn lanes and traffic signal improvements will also be provided at other intersections within the project limits to improve traffic flow. A new access road will also be built from East Henrietta Road to the intersection of Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road and Clay Road . Other project highlights include the removal of the northern driveway to Monroe Community College (MCC.) A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of MCC and White Spruce Boulevard . Sidewalks will be replaced or added throughout the length of the project limits. Dedicated bicycle lanes will also be provided on both sides of the roadway. In order to better monitor and manage traffic conditions, closed-circuit television cameras will be installed at the Route 15A/I-390 interchange and at the Route 15A/Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road interchange. Major road construction is scheduled to begin in March 2008, with some work restricted to off-peak hours. During the summer, when MCC is not in session, the highway in front of the college will be reconstructed. Route 15A traffic will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction, with a center left turn lane. Traffic will be shifted to one side of the roadway while the opposite side is being reconstructed. The scheduled completion date for the entire project is December 2009, although traffic impacts are likely to end prior to that. Daily traffic reports can be accessed at www.travelinfony.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.