MEDIA ADVISORY

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Joan Dupont will make a major holiday travel announcement on Tuesday, November 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Drury Lane (now NY 747) and the newly constructed Stewart Airport access road.

Dupont will be joined by Senator Bill Larkin, Stewart Airport Commission Chairman Jim Wright, Orange County Chamber of Commerce President John A. D’Ambrosio, and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Aviation Director Bill DeCota.

Directions: Enter Stewart Airport via Breunig Road, the current Main Airport Entrance. Turn left onto International Boulevard (soon to be re-signed as Stewart Boulevard). The event is at the western terminus of the road, at Drury Lane.