Contact: Joshua Ribakove, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: November 29, 2007 New Ramp Connects Southbound Routes 9A/100 to Southbound Taconic State Parkway (Westchester County) Ramp Will Ease Congestion on Regional Highways The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will open the newly constructed connector ramp between Routes 9A/100 Southbound and the Southbound Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Mt. Pleasant, Westchester County, on Friday, November 30, at 11 a.m. This $14.4 million project was awarded to CCA Civil, Inc. / Halmar International LLC, A Joint Venture in March 2006. Work on the project began March 24 of that year. "It’s a pleasure to announce the opening of this much-needed connection," said NYSDOT Regional Director Joan Dupont. "The new ramp will alleviate local congestion and shorten travel time for commuters and everyone else using these busy roadways." The new ramp provides a direct connection between southbound Routes 9A/100 and the southbound Taconic State Parkway. This connection completes the interchange and will relieve congestion on other state and local roadways currently being used by motorists to access the southbound parkway.

