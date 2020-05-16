Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: November 20, 2007 NYSDOT Announces New INFORM Transportation Management Center State-of-the-Art Facility Provides Expanded Travel Information and Road Incident Response New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today unveiled the new, state-of-the-art INFORM (INformation FOR Motorists) transportation management center (TMC) in Hauppauge in the Town of Islip, Suffolk County. The $12 millionTMC allows DOT to better serve Long Island motorists by expanding INFORM’s capability and range to detect roadway incidents and then transmit real time traffic information to motorists, news media, and traffic management firms. "Given the extreme traffic volumes on Long Island, motorists want, need, and deserve ample travel condition information to help them better manage their daily commutes and other travel plans," Chakraborti said. "Projects such as these help improve the efficiency of the highway network, which is one of DOT’s top priorities under the leadership of Governor Spitzer. Better management of traffic conditions benefits Long Island through improved traffic flow, reduced trip time, less congestion, reduced energy consumption, and improved regional economic productivity with more user-friendly transportation services." INFORM’s new TMC allows expanded traffic management services, provides a facility for New York State Police, and will serve as a self-supporting, secure facility as the DOT’s emergency management center during major events. INFORM monitors Long Island’s 50-mile central corridor consisting of the Island’s major east-west highways and its busiest north-south connecting routes, 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Its fundamental mission is to help manage Long Island’s significant traffic volumes as efficiently as possible by identifying occurrences that affect roadway operations then minimizing their affect on traffic flow. Because an estimated 65 percent of traffic congestion is caused by singular, non-reoccurring events such as vehicular accidents or incidents, the quicker the incident is addressed, the quicker traffic can return to normal flow. Since INFORM’s inception in 1987, L.I.’s traffic has steadily increased, technology has changed dramatically, intelligent transportation systems have evolved, and INFORM’s system was expanded from the LIE to include additional major highways -- resulting in the need for larger headquarters. With the new capability of observing 172 traffic cameras positioned on State roadways, INFORM operators can more efficiently observe and respond to roadway-clogging incidents to help keep traffic moving. On-site facilities for NYS Police will provide more accurate and proficient agency coordination during parkway accidents and occurrences. Housing the DOT’s traffic signal crew in the new TMC affords more efficient coordination and response to malfunctioning state traffic signals. INFORM’s TMC customer services include: - Advance notice of traffic conditions via 175 electronic variable message signs allowing drivers to make more knowledgeable decisions about their travel routes; - Updated information on traffic incidents and/or travel conditions e-mailed to news media outlets and transportation agencies for distribution to the public; - Monitoring of State roadway conditions via 172 closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) to gather real-time travel condition information; - Public access to "live" INFORM CCTVs via www.INFORMNY.com and www.NYSDOT.gov to assist drivers with their travel plans and provide news organizations with an actual view of travel conditions; - Ramp Metering on 91 entrance ramps to the Long Island Expressway (LIE/I-495) to reduce congestion by staggering the volume of traffic that enters the LIE mainline during morning and evening peak travel periods; - Twelve Northern State Parkway Travel Time Signs (TTS) at key locations providing actual average travel times to specific destination points to help motorists better plan their routes and/or estimate their arrival times, which may be expanded to other State roadways; - An average of 27,000 stops and 7,650 annual motorist assists performed by HELP’s (Highway Emergency Local Patrols) free roadside emergency services during morning and evening peak travel periods on major State roadways to decrease congestion by clearing disabled vehicles from active lanes of traffic; - Computerized traffic signal operations and remote traffic signal control of 570 out of the 1,100 State-owned Long Island signals to improve traffic flow during detours, construction, or major events; - Information distribution/coordination on over 5,000 roadway incidents (an average of 14 per day) to keep motorists and appropriate agencies aware of current traffic conditions; - Thirty-eight roadside Portable Variable Message Signs (PVMS) for on-site deployment to alert motorists of major transportation events that may affect their travel plans; - Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) allowing motorists to tune their radios to brief messages about detours, traffic hazards, driving conditions, etc.; - Monitoring police radios and coordination with police to provide prompt responses and accurate information on roadway incidents; - The 1-800-ROADWORK hotline with daily information on construction-related road closures; - Emergency management and response for unforeseen events; and - Special events planning and operations such as the USGA Open, the annual air show at Jones Beach, and the annual Jones Beach fireworks event. In order to provide these services to the public, DOT contracts for operational and technical support performed by private consulting firms. Utilizing 172 CCTVs, 3,300 roadway vehicle detectors, 81 VIDs (video detectors), 76 acoustic sensors, nine weather sites, traffic volume and other traffic engineering data, INFORM personnel gather real time traffic information and distribute it to the public, traffic management organizations, and the media via the services listed above, and assists with the efficient management of major events that affect transportation on Long Island and the metropolitan area. INFORM’s new TMC was transformed by the DOT into an attractive, modern building that now complements its industrial/corporate surroundings. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.