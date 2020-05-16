Contact: Office of Communications, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: November 30, 2007 NYSDOT Encourages Safe Winter Driving Practices Follow Safety Tips, Visit NYSDOT Travel Web Site for Updated Road Conditions New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today reminded New Yorkers to be prepared when traveling in winter weather conditions and to visit www.nysdot.gov for driving tips and links to the latest road, weather and traffic conditions. "Navigating the State’s roads and bridges during inclement weather can be challenging, and our maintenance forces are poised to respond to impending winter weather," Commissioner Glynn said. "Furthermore, by visiting our Web site, drivers not only can be aware of conditions before taking to the road but also find helpful tips to promote safe travelling during winter weather." The department’s Web site, www.nysdot.gov , features an interactive safe driving Web experience that includes tips for safe driving in winter weather conditions, a video demonstrating the proper method for steering out of a skid, a winter driving quiz, and a video that allows visitors to experience the conditions snow plow operators face each winter. Also provided on NYSDOT’s site is a link to the Traveler Information Gateway (TIG), www.travelinfony.com . The TIG provides real-time conditions affecting transportation systems throughout New York State. By accessing an interactive map, users can focus on specific areas of interest and view reports on accidents, construction, road closures and weather conditions. Visitors to the TIG can also access the Winter Travel Advisory system, which provides snow and ice conditions about many of New York State’s most traveled roads, directly from our maintenance operators. A color coded map indicates which State roads are snow covered, ice covered, wet, dry, experiencing white-out conditions or closed, to help travelers determine if travel is advisable. NYSDOT is responsible for performing winter maintenance on 34,500 lane-miles of State highway, with an additional 8,500 lane-miles maintained by municipal contractors. Approximately 3,500 plow operators are responsible for keeping roads clear throughout the day and night. Snow fighting equipment used by the department’s 261 field offices includes 1,400 plow trucks and 330 bucket loaders, which are used to load salt into plow trucks for dispersal onto the highway. Additional equipment, including large snow blowers, is available when conditions warrant. Statewide, NYSDOT uses an average of one million tons of rock salt each year, depending on weather severity. The department also utilizes a variety of chemical mixes, such as liquid magnesium chloride, to help melt snow faster and reduce salt application rates. Some of the most important tips for safe winter driving include the following: · Never follow a snow plow too closely or attempt to pass one. Remember that the highway ahead of the plow is usually snow covered; · Adjust speed for road conditions and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles; · Schedule extra time for winter travel and be patient during ice and snow removal operations; · Assume that bridge surfaces are slippery, as they freeze more quickly than road surfaces; · Have a cell phone handy, if possible; · Never venture from your vehicle if snowbound; · Equip your car with emergency supplies including sand, shovel, flares, booster cables, rope, ice scraper, portable radio, flashlight, and extra warm clothes; · Inform a responsible person of your destination, intended route, and estimated time of arrival; and · Keep calm and do not panic in case of a vehicle breakdown, accident, or if you become snowbound.