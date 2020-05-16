Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: December 26, 2007 Latest Inspections Confirm Deck Truss Bridges Safe State Seeking to Improve Bridge Conditions Detailed, “hands-on” inspections of the 49 deck truss bridges in New York State have confirmed that those bridges are safe for travel. In a report issued today, the New York State Bridge Task Force also found the bridge inspection protocols used in New York are effective. The review, which builds upon a Task Force report issued on Aug. 31 following visual inspections of the 49 bridges, confirms the earlier findings and outlines a three-part strategy to improve the condition of more than 17,000 state and local highway bridges in New York. The Task Force is chaired by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and includes the State Thruway Authority, the State Bridge Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “New York State’s highway bridges are safe, but our transportation infrastructure is aging and needs greater attention and investment,” NYSDOT Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn said. “The State Department of Transportation has conducted a comprehensive assessment of infrastructure conditions and needs across the state, critical information that will guide our priorities and funding decisions as we reinvigorate our transportation system to meet travel demands and support economic development into the 21st century.” Immediately following the tragic collapse of a deck truss bridge in Minneapolis on Aug. 1, Governor Eliot Spitzer ordered all 49 bridges of similar design in New York State to be inspected within 30 days and a report to be issued on the findings. Visual inspections were completed in August. They were followed by more detailed, “hands on” inspections of every deck truss bridge in the state, evaluations during which inspectors could touch and test the bridge parts they are checking. Those inspections were completed by Nov. 1 and described in a report dated Nov. 30. The “hands on” inspections did not identify any major problems with deck truss bridges, but did reveal some deficiencies requiring action. Bridge inspectors document deficiencies with written “flags” that trigger a hierarchy of response. “Red flags” indicate conditions involving key structural components that require prompt evaluation and corrective action. “Yellow flags” indentify less critical conditions that are likely to progress to a more significant deficient state if they are not addressed. “Safety flags” signal conditions that present safety hazards, but do not affect the structural integrity of a bridge, such as cracks in a sidewalk. In the two rounds of deck truss bridge inspections, 20 of the 49 bridges were flagged, with one bridge receiving a red flag, which has since been resolved. Eighteen bridges received one or more yellow flags and 11 bridges were flagged for non-structural safety issues. Several of these flags also have been resolved and the remainder are being monitored regularly. The results of the two rounds of deck truss bridge inspections include: Route 9W Bridge over Popolopen Creek in Highlands, Orange County – A red flag was removed following repairs in October to a crack in a tie down at the end of one of the bridge’s trusses. A yellow flag received in August was removed when three bolts that had been missing were replaced in small, multi-bolted gusset plates at three locations. This bridge has no outstanding flags; Creamery Road Bridge over Woodbury Creek, Cornwall, Orange County – Two yellow flags were removed on this county-owned bridge when additional supports were placed under the bridge and new steel was added to stiffen the end of a girder that had rusted. In addition, some deteriorated concrete was removed and replaced; I-90 Patroon Island Bridge, Albany County – In response to three yellow flags for small cracks in floor beams at multiple locations, NYSDOT maintenance staff has initiated innovative repairs at three locations that will be monitored to determine their effectiveness for potential use at other locations. Three safety flags were issued for loose concrete on the underside of the bridge deck, below the driving surface of the bridge. Those conditions are being monitored; Kosciusko Bridge, Kings County – Received 20 yellow flags for corrosion and decay of steel beams and small cracks in beams and welds. The bridge also received eight safety flags, highlighting conditions such as exposed electrical wires, loose concrete, loose decorative metal panels on the side of the bridge and missing marine navigation lights underneath the bridge; Brooklyn Bridge, New York County – Received two yellow flags and three safety flags on the bridge’s single deck truss span. The historic bridge is most noted for being a suspension bridge, but has a deck truss span on its Manhattan approach. Both of the yellow flags were because of decay of steel beams. The three safety flags were for concrete deterioration underneath the bridge deck, a hole in the maintenance walkway used by bridge crews and a hole in the netting underneath the bridge, which is used to catch debris that may fall off the bridge; Manhattan Bridge, New York County – Another historic suspension bridge with some deck truss spans, received one yellow flag for decay on a vertical steel component of one of the trusses; Tappan Zee Bridge, Nyack, Rockland County -- Received one yellow flag for concrete deterioration of one of the piers, which has since been repaired; Route 17 over Edwards Island Road, Sullivan County – Received five yellow and four safety flags. One of the yellow flags was removed when a cracked weld on the bridge was repaired. Plans are being made to address two more yellow flags by repairing two other cracked welds. An additional yellow flag was issued because of a small crack in part of a beam that helps hold up the bridge deck. The final yellow flag was issued to request a detailed analysis of the capacity of the bridge. NYSDOT is awaiting the results of that review. The safety flags issued include items such as damage to some guiderail approaching the bridge and loose concrete on a pier and the bottom of the deck, which could fall into a parking area used by anglers; and Smith Street Bridge over the Genesee River, Monroe County – Received six yellow flags for two corroded bearings, a loose anchor bolt that helps keep a sidewalk support beam on top of a floor beam, a rusted vertical steel component of a truss, rusted beams next to a snow shute, corrosion at four locations on the ends of several beams and minor corrosion at five locations on sidewalk supports. The bridge also received five safety flags for a tripping hazard on a sidewalk, exposed electrical wires at two locations, a loose piece of curbing and corrosion on a catwalk used only by maintenance and inspection personnel. NYSDOT plans to adopt a three-part strategy to improve highways and bridges across the state, including placing a greater emphasis on preventative and corrective maintenance, asking the federal government to shoulder an appropriate share of responsibility for improving bridge conditions in New York and incorporating a comprehensive bridge improvement program into the next State transportation capital plan. A copy of the New York State Bridge Task Force Final Report to the governor is available on the NYSDOT Web site at www.nysdot.gov/bridgedata/finalreport. Information on the condition of all the highway bridges in New York State is available at www.nysdot.gov/bridgedata.