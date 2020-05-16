NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on Route 5 Rehabilitation Project
NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on Route 5 Rehabilitation Project
Wednesday, January 16 at 4 p.m. at the Woodlawn Beach State Park - Nature Center
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to discuss the proposed highway rehabilitation on NY Route 5, in the City of
The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2008, between 4-8 p.m. in the Woodlawn Beach State Park Nature Center, located at
The five mile project proposes to rehabilitate NY Route 5 from
Department of Transportation representatives will also be available to discuss proposals for modification to the Bayview Access Road at NY Route 5.
The purpose of the meeting is to convey the Department’s plans and maintain an open dialogue with individuals, groups, local officials and agencies. The project is scheduled for letting in summer 2008.
For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Sanjay Singh, Assistant Regional Design Engineer, at (716) 847-3230, or write to New York State Department of Transportation,
