Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: January 10, 2008 NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on Route 5 Rehabilitation Project Wednesday, January 16 at 4 p.m. at the Woodlawn Beach State Park - Nature Center NYSDOT TO HOST PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING ON ROUTE 5 REHABILITATION PROJECT Wednesday, January 16 at 4 p.m. at the Woodlawn Beach State Park – Nature Center The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to discuss the proposed highway rehabilitation on NY Route 5, in the City of Lackawanna and Town of Hamburg , Erie County . The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2008, between 4-8 p.m. in the Woodlawn Beach State Park Nature Center, located at 3580 Lake Shore Road in the Town of Hamburg . The meeting will be an informal open house with displays showing the proposed project. Department of Transportation representatives will be present to receive comments and answer individual questions. The five mile project proposes to rehabilitate NY Route 5 from Kane Street in the City of Lackawanna to LaSalle Avenue in the Town of Hamburg . It will include the rehabilitation of the existing pavement, improvements to drainage and pedestrians facilities, removal of the south pedestrian bridge over NY Route 5 at NY Route 179 and the reconstruction of the existing median from Seventh Street to Hoover Road . Department of Transportation representatives will also be available to discuss proposals for modification to the Bayview Access Road at NY Route 5. The purpose of the meeting is to convey the Department’s plans and maintain an open dialogue with individuals, groups, local officials and agencies. The project is scheduled for letting in summer 2008. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Sanjay Singh, Assistant Regional Design Engineer, at (716) 847-3230, or write to New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street , Buffalo , New York 14203 and reference Project Identification Number 5134.15. ###

