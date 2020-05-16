Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: January 16, 2008 NYSDOT Announces Mobile Device Access to Long Island Traffic Cameras Link Provides Hand-Held Traffic Condition Info to Help Plan Better Travel Routes New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today introduced www.informny.mobi , which provides public access to live Long Island traffic cameras and information from web-enabled cell phones and other mobile devices. The new traffic information service, specifically designed with the mobile user in mind, is provided through NYSDOT’s state-of-the-art INFORM (INformation FOR Motorists) transportation management center (TMC) located in Hauppauge (Town of Islip/Suffolk County), which serves millions of motorists each week with a range of services that help better manage Long Island’s extreme traffic volumes. "Our new dynamic internet service will help our customers by giving them real-time traffic information in the palm of their hands, no matter where they are," Chakraborti said. "Commuters, businesses and visitors with web-enabled hand-held phones and PDAs will easily find the travel information they need to help plan their travels as efficiently as possible." The new www.informny.mobi site lets users view live traffic camera snapshots. Important traffic alerts and daily road work listings on State roadways are also provided. The new service is intended to help improve the efficiency of the highway network, which is one of DOT’s top priorities. Better management of traffic conditions benefits Long Island through improved traffic flow, reduced trip time, less congestion, reduced energy consumption, and improved regional economic productivity with more user-friendly transportation services. ###

