Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: January 03, 2008 NYSDOT To Hold Public Info Meeting For Oneonta South Side Improvements, City of Oneonta, Otsego County, Town of Davenport, Delaware County Open house to be held on Tuesday January 29, 2008, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oneonta High School Cafeteria The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold an open house public information meeting regarding an improvement project on State Routes 23, 28 and 922D (Main Street) in the City of Oneonta, Otsego County, and the Town of Davenport, Delaware County. The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, January 29, 2008, between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Oneonta City High School Cafeteria. NYSDOT staff will provide an update on the status of project; share plans and alternatives developed in part based on previous public comments; and receive additional public input before moving forward with an alternative selection related to transportation improvements. Open house meetings are intended to provide participants an opportunity to attend at their convenience, to exchange information informally with Department staff and view exhibits. Individuals are encouraged to give opinions, comments and project alternative preferences to staff either in person or in writing. The objective of the project is to improve safety features, reduce congestion, and improve capacity on the south side of Oneonta. There are currently two basic alternatives. One alternative would utilize signalized intersections; the other alternative would combine signalized intersections and roundabouts. The project, currently in Preliminary Design, will also take into consideration improvements to pedestrian accommodations along the corridor. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2010 and is expected to last two construction seasons. Public involvement is essential for the development and delivery of all transportation projects. The Department of Transportation encourages attendance and input as these projects progress through design and into construction. Those who cannot attend this meeting, but have questions, comments, or would like to discuss the projects in further detail, please contact Project Manager, Bill Naylor, at (607) 721-8631 or by email at PIN912043@dot.state.ny.us .