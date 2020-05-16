Media Advisory

The Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, January 10, 2008 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation of draft recommendations to implement Mayor Bloomberg’s traffic mitigation plan and other traffic congestion mitigation proposals, as well as to receive public comment on the draft recommendations.

The meeting will be held in the MTA Board Room on the 5th floor of MTA Headquarters, 347 Madison Avenue (between 44th and 45th Streets), Manhattan.

