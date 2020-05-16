Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: January 17, 2008 NYSDOT Announces I-87 Cell Service Warning Signs to be Installed Advising Motorists of Limited Cell Service in Essex County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced that temporary signs will soon be installed on Interstate 87, the Adirondack Northway, alerting motorists of limited cell phone service along a 43-mile section of highway between Exits 26 and 35 in Essex County. Governor Eliot Spitzer said, "We have been working diligently with State agencies, elected officials and telecommunications carriers to bring commercial cell phone coverage to this section of the Northway. While those efforts continue, the new signs will alert motorists that cell phone service may not be reliable through the most mountainous stretches of Interstate 87." The temporary signs will be printed in English and French and will be placed north of Exit 26, Schroon Lake, on Interstate 87 northbound, and south of Exit 35, Keeseville, on Interstate 87 southbound. NYSDOT Commissioner Glynn said, "Until a permanent solution to providing cellular service along Interstate 87 in the Adirondack Park is implemented, these signs will provide an important safety reminder for travelers. The State Department of Transportation looks forward to working with Governor Spitzer as we move toward improving the availability of commercial cell phone coverage for drivers in our State." While cell phone service in this area is limited, in case of emergency, motorists can use roadside call boxes located approximately every two miles along both northbound and southbound lanes of the Northway. The call boxes, restored to service last year, utilize a UHF two-way radio network to connect a motorist at a call box to the New York State Police dispatch center. The call boxes are compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, and each call box contains operating instructions in English, French and Spanish. Motorists can also use pay telephones located at the following rest areas on the Northway in Essex County: · Schroon Lake northbound and southbound between Exits 27 and 28; · High Peaks Welcome Centers northbound and southbound between Exits 29 and 30; · Lincoln Pond northbound between Exits 30 and 31; and · Lewis southbound between Exits 32 and 31.

