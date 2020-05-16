Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: January 29, 2008 NYSDOT Announces Transportation Enhancement Program Funding Applications Available for Non-Traditional Projects New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced that applications are available for non-traditional transportation projects through the federally funded Transportation Enhancement Program (TEP). "This unique program recognizes that transportation funding needs to reach more than the traditional infrastructure system," Commissioner Glynn said. "The Transportation Enhancement Program supports unique preservation, beautification and environmentally sensitive projects across New York State." TEP is a federally funded reimbursement program administered by NYSDOT. TEP helps finance projects not generally eligible for funding through traditional transportation programs, including projects that emphasize cultural, aesthetic, historic and environmental significance. To be eligible, a project must fall into one or more of the following federally-specified categories: · Facilities for bicycles and pedestrians; · Safety and educational activities for pedestrians and bicyclists; · Acquisition of scenic easements and scenic or historic sites, including historic battlefields; · Scenic or historic highway programs, including tourist and welcome center facilities; · Landscaping and other scenic beautification; · Historic preservation; · Rehabilitation and operation of historic transportation buildings, structures or facilities, including historic railroad facilities and canals; · Preservation of abandoned railway corridors, including conversion and use for pedestrian and bicycle trails; · Inventory, control and removal of outdoor advertising; · Archeological planning and research; · Environmental mitigation to address water pollution due to highway runoff or reducing vehicle-caused wildlife mortality; and · Establishment of transportation-related museums. TEP project selection is a competitive process in which eligible applications are rated for environmental enhancement, connectivity to the existing transportation system, availability of matching funds and level of community support. Successful applicants are expected to begin work promptly and to comply with all federal and state regulations. Applications for funding may be developed by any municipality or non-profit incorporated group, but must be sponsored either by a municipality, a state agency or an eligible public authority. Applicants must pay the full project costs up front, with up to 80 percent of eligible costs reimbursable and the balance of costs paid by the applicant or sponsor. Eligible projects must have a total cost of at least $200,000. Federal reimbursement is limited to $2.5 million per project. NYSDOT already has awarded more than $91 million in federal TEP funding to 97 projects as part of the first round of SAFETEA-LU. The deadline for submitting an application is June 27, 2008. Funding recipients are expected to be announced by the end of the year. Information, including a TEP Guidebook and application, is available electronically at http://www.nysdot.gov/enhancementsprogram and will also be made available at NYSDOT regional offices.

